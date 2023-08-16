A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada. Paramedics debrief after responding to a drug overdose in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada. Paramedics debrief after responding to a drug overdose in Vancouver on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kids overdosing is a public health emergency, Canadian pediatricians say

Overdoses leading cause of death of those between 10 and 18 years old in Western Canada

A new survey says an alarming number of kids age 12 and older have been treated for drug overdoses in Canada.

The Canadian Paediatric Surveillance Program says stimulants are the most commonly reported cause of severe or life-threatening overdoses, followed by sedatives and opioids.

The report says drug overdoses are a public health emergency.

It says fatal overdoses are the leading cause of death in children and teens between 10 and 18 years old in Western Canada.

But also says the problem exists across the country, with pediatric specialists in all 10 provinces reporting treating overdoses.

B.C. Children’s Hospital pediatrician Dr. Matthew Carwana says the issue is even more concerning because the survey didn’t capture kids and teens who may have overdosed but didn’t seek pediatric care.

In a release Carwana says there’s a great need for prevention and intervention strategies for children and youth in the ongoing overdose crisis.

The study included survey responses from more than 1,000 pediatricians across Canada.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Island university develops program to help kids cope with overdose crisis

READ ALSO: Suspected overdose death of Saanich girl, 12, speaks to lack of supports, says mom

Healthoverdose crisispublic health

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian COVID-19 activity showing early signs it may be increasing

Just Posted

A wildfire is burning near Goose Creek north of Castlegar. Photo: Betsy Kline
UPDATE: Wildfire burning north of Pass Creek grows to 10 hectares

Rossland’s Bodhi Kuhn celebrates a silver medal after podium finish in the down hill event at 2023 UCI World Cycling championship. Photo: Instagram
Rossland mountain biker captures silver at UCI World Cycling championship

Nelson’s Alex Avelino works on a sand sculpture in season three of CBC’s Race Against The Tide. Photo: Riley Smith
Nelson sculptor returns to CBC show Race Against The Tide

Paddling along Okanagan Lake during the August heat wave. (Jennifer Smith/ Black Press Media)
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior