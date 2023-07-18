A new housing development is constructed in Toronto on May 15, 2023, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A new housing development is constructed in Toronto on May 15, 2023, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canada’s housing starts make largest month-to-month jump in a decade

CMHC says rate of new construction in Vancouver in June was up 71 per cent from May

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in June posted its largest month-over-month increase in a decade powered by work beginning on new multi-unit projects.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in Canada totalled 281,373 units in June, up from 200,018 in May.

The increase came as the annual pace of urban starts increased 46 per cent to 262,815 units in June. The rate of multi-unit urban starts rose 59 per cent to 219,914, while the rate of starts for single-detached urban homes increased three per cent to 42,901.

The annual rate of housing starts in Vancouver in June was up 71 per cent from May, while Toronto doubled the pace set in the previous month.

CMHC estimated the annual pace of rural starts at 18,558 units for June.

The six-month moving average of the annual pace of housing starts was 234,974 units in June, up from 229,520 units in May.

READ ALSO: Housing affordability crisis requires ‘all hands on deck’ response: CMHC

ConstructionHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Australian man and his dog rescued by Mexican tuna boat after drifting 3 months in the Pacific Ocean
Next story
The American detained in North Korea after crossing the border was a US soldier, officials tell AP

Just Posted

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre

The RDCK’s climate plan proposes no new bylaws or compulsory actions for residents. File photo
Selkirk researcher says listening a key to overcoming polarization in climate debate

RCMP called in explosives experts to remove dynamite from a vehicle in Vallican on July 10. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Explosives found in vehicle on Vallican property

Once operational, the Trail CCUS pilot is expected to capture carbon dioxide from Trail operations at a rate of one tonne per day. Image: Teck Resources
Province directs $10 million into Teck Trail carbon capture pilot