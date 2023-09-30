Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Students carry a ceremonial cloth with the names of children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, during Gidinawendimin – We Are All Related, an event for youth featuring Residential School Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and Indigenous music and culture, part of Truth and Reconciliation Week, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Students carry a ceremonial cloth with the names of children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, during Gidinawendimin – We Are All Related, an event for youth featuring Residential School Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, and Indigenous music and culture, part of Truth and Reconciliation Week, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

In Ottawa, residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders to attend event on Parliament Hill

Communities are gathering across Canada today to recognize the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The federal holiday recognizes the legacy of Canada’s residential school system and its harms to Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says today should be about listening to survivors.

In Ottawa, residential school survivors and Indigenous leaders are set to attend a commemorative event on Parliament Hill beginning at noon.

Gov.-Gen. Mary Simon, who is expected to attend, says the day is one for reflection but also for action.

READ MORE: Nisga’a celebrate return of ancestral totem pole to their territory

There are also events taking place across the country, including powwows in Victoria, Winnipeg and Toronto.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg is offering free admission today, as is the Canadian Museum of History in Ottawa.

In Montreal, a rally and march starts at 1 p.m. featuring speakers and drummers.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Stolen totem pole returns to Nisga’a after nearly a century in Scotland

Breaking NewsTruth and Reconciliation

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous businesses striving for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

B.C Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a press conference Thursday the Ministry and Grand Forks city staff are working to address the recent emergency room closure and recruit and retain more health care professionals as the province looks toward the coming flu and COVID season, as well as permanent solutions. Photo: Gazette files
Province working to address Grand Forks emergency room closure

In honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Silver Creek Elementary School (SCEC) will be hosting the Project Heart Canoe — a canoe of student created artwork that honours residential school survivors and expresses a message of healing. (Project Heart Canoe)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the history Canada’s residential schools?

Land work at Fauquier is seen across the lake. (File photo)
Fauquier unsightly property `worst case ever seen’

East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook. Google maps photo
Province announces expanded travel supports for rural cancer care