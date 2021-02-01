IG Wealth Management

Is it the right time to invest?

Invest regularly and use a balanced investment strategy to achieve your financial goals

By Laura Wierzbicki

Living in this mountain paradise we often find ourselves enjoying the best life outdoors rather than having a healthy financial situation. The ultimate goal – of course! – is to find that perfect balance between fun and funds. My name is Laura Wierzbicki, Consultant at IG Wealth Management (Investors Group Financial Services Inc.). This is my first of many finance columns. I hope to make comprehensive financial advice easy and accessible with a few hundred words each month.

At any time of the year, it can be tough to set aside money to invest – either in your investments held in an RRSP or to add to your other portfolios – and that is especially true in the wake of your holiday season spending. Then there’s your assessment of the ‘state of the market.’ Will it go up? Will it go down? Should I invest now or should I wait?

These are all valid questions, of course, but there is one simple answer: Make your investments now. Here’s why.

It’s impossible to time the market – just ask any knowledgeable investment professional. Trying to hit a high return and avoid a low one by jumping in and out of the market is a sure way to curtail your returns. Time in the market is a better path to investment success. That’s because of this historical truth: Markets always move up and down but the long haul trend is always up. So, stay true to a long-term investment strategy for higher long-term returns.

For most investors, the best long-term strategy is to make your investments immediately, regardless of whether the current market is up or down. Even better, invest regularly instead of holding off and making a lump sum investment once a year – because, by investing regularly, you will accomplish these important investment goals:

You get the full benefits of dollar cost averaging – meaning you make your investment purchases (by acquiring more units of investments held in an RRSP or purchasing non-registered stocks)

Regardless of whether the current price is low or high. Over time, the average cost of your investments will be lower and your potential for longer-term returns will be higher.

You maximize the value of your investments held in an RRSP. Your money grows tax-deferred inside your RRSP. By making regular contributions, the magic of compounding can add thousands to your retirement fund. Here’s an example: Contribute $200 a month to your investments held in an RRSP (at an average compounding return of 5.5 per cent) and you’ll have $128,798 after 25 years. But if you make a single lump sum contribution each year near the RRSP deadline, your 25-year accumulation will be only $122,766.

Especially at this time of year, it’s difficult to find a lump sum to invest – but at any time of year, it’s much easier to come up with $100-200 a month through a Pre-Authorized Contribution (PAC) plan that automatically invests an amount you choose in investments you choose.

Sleep easier by always looking at the big picture. Don’t worry excessively about the performance of one investment. View your investments from the perspective of your overall portfolio and your long-term goals.

By investing regularly and using a balanced investment strategy, you will achieve your financial goals. Your professional advisor can help design the plan that’s best for you.

Laura’s advice comes with 10 years’ experience in financial services. She offers comprehensive, fully customizable financial strategies and solutions, working one-on-one with business owners, retirees, families, and individuals focused on building their net worth. Don’t hesitate to reach out for a holistic approach to investment solutions, insurance products, and mortgage planning.

Laura Wierzbicki, IG Wealth Management

Trademarks, including IG Wealth Management and IG Private Wealth Management, are owned by IGM Financial Inc. and licensed to subsidiary corporations.Investors Group Trust Co. Ltd. is a federally regulated trust company and the mortgagee. Mortgages are offered through I.G. Investment Management, Ltd. Inquiries will be referred to a Mortgage Planning (Agent) Specialist.

This column, written and published by Investors Group Financial Services Inc. (in Québec – a Financial Services Firm), and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Québec, a firm in Financial Planning) presents general information only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell any investments. Contact your own advisor for specific advice about your circumstances. For more information on this topic please contact Laura Wierzbicki | Consultant | IG Wealth Management

Financial planningInvesting

Just Posted

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Crews clearing the streets for Nakusp after a heavy snowfall in 2017. So much snow fell all schools in the district closed, which was the first time in over a decade. (File)
82% less snow in Nakusp this winter compared to last year

Its been a drier January than usual

Bill Hillary presents a cheque for nearly $1,300 to the Slocan Valley Food Cupboard after fundraising online with a number of songs. Photo: Bill Hillary
VIDEO: Musician’s posts raise hundreds for Slocan food bank

Bill Hillary raised the money by busking virtually

Rena Zacher with a photo of her missing son Cory Westcott. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson man still missing after five months

Cory Westcott was last seen in Bonnington on Aug. 31

Crosses are displayed in memory of residents who died from COVID-19 at the Camilla Care Community facility in Mississauga, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Grandparents, researchers, friends: 20,000 people in Canada have died of COVID-19

It’s been just over a year since Canada recorded its first case of the virus

Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID benches Revelstoke Grizzlies for the season

News comes after multiple members test positive for the virus

COVID-19 (Pixabay)
Case of COVID-19 at Maple Ridge high school may be new variant

Maple Ridge testing centre closed Monday as Garibaldi students, staff to be tested

Feb. 2, 2021 marks 13 years since 24-year-old Realtor Lindsay Buziak was murdered while showing a home in Saanich. (Submitted photo)
New technology allowing Saanich police, FBI, RCMP to follow leads in Lindsay Buziak’s murder

Feb. 2 marks 13 years since the 24-year-old was murdered while showing a home in Greater Victoria

FILE – People wait for their food at a restaurant in Yaletown in downtown, Vancouver, Thursday, December 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Over 1,500 COVID orders issued after workplace inspections: WorkSafeBC

That’s up from 300 orders in July

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

(Black Press Media files)
Host arrested, attendees fined $17K after alleged party in Vancouver penthouse

More than 70 people were issued fines for breaking COVID rules

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey RCMP officer arrested, criminal investigation launched

BC RCMP say officer was suspended, but are not releasing details of allegations

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. A leading Canadian health expert on the government’s COVID-19 task force says the pandemic has to be viewed as a wake-up call for Canada to create its own domestic vaccine manufacturing capacity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Ramp up Canadian vaccine manufacturing, says COVID-19 task force health adviser

Expert says variants, other pandemics mean that more vaccines will be needed

Most Read