Investing in positive change

We believe we are at the beginning of a once-in-a-generation economic transformation. Companies are seeking innovative ways to shift their focus from the old, carbon-intensive economy to the new low-carbon future. As this major transition gets underway, it could generate significant investment opportunities.

Our overarching investment philosophy

At IG Wealth Management, our investment approach is centred around one common goal: providing investment solutions focused on maximizing risk-adjusted returns over the long term, so our clients can confidently pursue their goals and a more secure financial future for their families.

IG Climate Action Portfolios are an innovative investment solution that are aligned with the global goal to reach net-zero emission by 2050. They offer you a way to help fight the impacts of climate change while also allowing you to participate in the potential growth being created by the shift to a low-carbon global economy.

Mutually beneficial investing

Now is the ideal time to invest in a sustainable future, so your money can have a positive impact on the planet and the chance to benefit from the huge growth potential created by the transition to a low-carbon global economy. IG Climate Action Portfolios are designed to have a positive effect on our planet and allow you to align your financial goals with a cleaner, greener future. They allow investors to actively participate in helping to reduce climate change risks. These portfolios are constructed to deliver a variety of financial goals, from protecting capital and providing income, to long-term investment growth. They will invest in equity and fixed income securities that are believed to reduce the risks, or are expected to benefit from the opportunities, associated with climate change and/or the transition to a low-carbon global economy.

One of the common myths surrounding sustainable investing is that you will sacrifice returns. However, sustainable investing investors are focused on maximizing risk-adjusted returns, just like traditional investors. In fact, numerous studies and research have demonstrated that incorporating material ESG factors into investment analysis and decisions results in returns that either met or exceeded the performance of traditional investments.

Sustainable investing will continue to evolve, along with our investment approach. By partnering with world-leading asset managers, we will constantly innovate to provide exclusive investment solutions to our clients that are centered around our fundamental goal of maximizing risk-adjusted returns over the long term. We’ll learn from our experiences and proactively adapt to your needs. This includes always taking a holistic view of your evolving goals and synchronizing all aspects of your financial life with your personalized IG Living Plan.

Laura’s advice comes with 10 years’ experience in financial services. She offers comprehensive, fully customizable financial strategies and solutions, working one-on-one with business owners, retirees, families, and individuals focused on building their net worth. Don’t hesitate to reach out for a holistic approach to financial planning, investment solutions and insurance planning.

Laura Wierzbicki BBA, Senior Investment Consultant

Email: laura.wierzbicki@ig.ca

Phone: 250-878-4174

Financial planning