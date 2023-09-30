Slocan council: Wildfire development dissonance

Village councillors were reluctant to reopen the official community plan (OCP) to adopt new rules about building in ways to reduce the danger from wildfire.

Councillors voted to simply receive a report on a new Wildfire Development Permit Area, and forward it to various government agencies for feedback.

“I’m feeling cautious,” said Mayor Jessica Lunn. “I think it is great to be FireSmart and do what we can, but cautious about putting it in .125to the OCP.375 without more public comment.”

The Village has been taking part in a multi-year project to make the community more wildfire resilient, including creating fire breaks around the community and promoting FireSmart programs to encourage homeowners to protect their properties. This year, the project was supposed to see new rules put in place in the OCP to direct new developments to be built with fire-resistant principles in mind.

“On paper it looks really good for the community, but I think what I want to have is an approach of just recommending the rules,” said Madeleine Perriere, rather than incorporating them into the OCP as hard-and-fast directives. The Village’s OCP was just adopted earlier this year after nearly two years’ discussion and public consultation.

“I feel some of the things recommended in here are already addressed by the existing building code,” added Councillor Jordan Knott. “If we want to encourage future development, more infill, more accessory building in the village, we should be conscious how restrictive we want to be… a lot of what is being addressed is already addressed in our existing building code.”

Knott added the Village should allow the public more chance to have input on the new rules, and whether or not they should be adopted.

Muddy waters

The Village’s water source was giving public works crews headaches in August.

Staff reported to council that a series of storms resulted in Gwillim Creek becoming abnormally turbid during the month.

“Though the situation has improved greatly, turbidity levels are still three to four times higher than expected,” staff said. “Silt is causing ongoing accelerated fouling of the filtration membranes, increased maintenance, and has led to several extended periods of reduced production.”

That turbidity can reduce the life of the filtration system’s components.

Meanwhile, water use dropped a little year-over-year, with the village using 26.7 million litres of water in August, compared to 29.0 million in 2022.

Breakwater blues

Village Chief Administrative Officer Michelle Gordon says the Village’s aging breakwater likely won’t be fixed until next spring.

It’s been two years since the problems with the breakwater were first noted, with wind and waves from the lake beating on the deck and damaging the floating pontoons. A company was hired to inspect the breakwater from above and below the surface and provide a repair plan. But it’s been more than a year and the specialty dive team Diving Dynamics hasn’t been able to get to the job.

“Correspondence was received from Diving Dynamics to apologize for the long wait,” noted Gordon to council. “It was explained that unfortunately projects completed by Diving Dynamics are booked a year in advance, and the company has been struggling to get the project into their 2023 schedule.”

While they hope a space might open up this fall, it’s not likely to happen until spring, she told council. The Village could go out and try to find a less busy crew, but that would likely trigger a whole new tender process.

Gordon will update council at its October meeting.

Crosswalk improvements

A project to make pedestrian crosswalks a little safer in the village has come in on time and under budget.

The Village successfully applied for funding under the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant Program to install thermoplastic, a surface that lasts six to eight times longer than paint and is more crack-, skid- and slip-resistant.

The project was expected to cost up to $70,000 to upgrade 14 crosswalks, but a more precise final quote from the manufacturer and speedier completion of the project cut costs down to $42,900.

The Village had to put up 30% of the cost, with the Province covering the rest.

Affordable housing agreements

Village councillors made some legislative decisions to allow the affordable housing project to move forward.

Council voted to approve leasing the lots that made up the former curling club site, plus a portion of the laneway adjacent to the property, to the Slocan Valley Housing Society for 99 years for a total consideration of $5.

Council had approved that decision at its August meeting, but needed to give the public time to respond to the plan to dispose of Village land. It received no comments from the public on the matter.

Moving from there, council directed staff to draw up the long-term lease for the site. Council will review those details at an upcoming meeting.

Christmas cheer

What’s become a Christmas tradition in Slocan will continue again this year. As requested by the Spirit of Slocan Committee, public works staff will locate, cut down and install a Christmas tree and place it in front of the Wellness Centre, and the committee will decorate it.

For the past nine years, public works has assisted in setting up the tree and taking it down when the season’s over.

Council also granted permission to use the Wellness Centre for power, washrooms and hall space for the community light-up celebration on December 3.

Financial report

The Village got a clean bill of health from its Chief Financial Officer. Nathan Russ told council spending and revenues were right on track.

