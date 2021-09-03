Anti-vaccine card rally in Nakusp draws large turnout

The rally help on September 1 was in protest of B.C.’s vaccine passport mandate

A rally protesting mandatory proof of vaccination in Nakusp on Sept. 1 drew large crowds and attention.

Attended by nearly 300 residents, the rally’s goal was to show unity against the proof of vaccination mandate that begins to be phased in Sept. 13 across B.C.

“We need to divide and not separate from one another,” said church pastor Steve Gascon, who attended the rally. “Regardless if you take the vaccine or not, it’s about the passports, and the need to not divide our society into two classes. It’s not anti-vaccine, it’s anti-passport.”

When the vaccine card is implemented, it will be required for residents of B.C. to show proof of vaccination in order to attend certain events, services and businesses.

“The main goal is to make sure everybody knew that we weren’t protesting the vaccines, we’re advocating for freedom of choice,” said rally organizer Shaun Patterson.

A similar rally will be held in Nakusp at 1 p.m., Sept. 18.

In adopting the program, Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry cited statistics that show that 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases are non-fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19Nakusppassportsprotestvaccines