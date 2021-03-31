Casa Oriental's Stephanie Smith. Photograph by Lia Crowe

Secrets and Lives with Stephanie Smith

Oriental Casa President loves finding design solutions

  • Mar. 31, 2021 1:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Story by Angela Cowan Photography by Lia Crowe

Despite being exposed to the art and design world from her youngest years, Stephanie Smith never really thought she’d end up there for her career.

“My mom is an artist and is in design, and she also did art studies at Emily Carr,” Stephanie says. “She had a gallery when I was a young teen, so I learned how to cut glass and frames, and do all the assembly from about 12 years old.”

After finishing a degree in business and marketing, Stephanie agreed to let her mom train her at Ethan Allen furniture—“I really thought it was going to be a short-term venture”—and she has been in the design and furniture industry ever since.

Now the president of Oriental Casa’s flagship North American store on South Granville, Stephanie has come back to loving furniture after taking a few years away.

“I saw people shopping for mostly throwaway pieces, things that would just end up in a landfill in a few years. I’d been in interior design for so long, and I had been losing the passion,” she says. “So I left furniture for a few years, but this line really brought me back. It’s so unusual, and just the details in each piece…you could easily mix in a piece and create real interest in your room, or do a whole room and create a dramatic, beautiful look.”

Besides being beautifully designed with intricate detail work, it was the quality of the pieces that sold Stephanie.

“There are no springs…it’s all solid rosewood. It’s some of the heaviest furniture I’ve ever moved, and I have moved a lot of furniture in my life!” she says with a laugh.

Seeing how the pieces fit into her clients’ homes and knowing they’ve invested in something that will last decades has brought her a whole new level of satisfaction too.

“I love helping people, and I love finding design solutions,” she says. “This became the passion, and it fulfills me so completely. I’m never tired of it.”

THE 7 SINS

Envy:

Whose shoes would you like to walk in?

Arlene Dickinson from Dragon’s Den. I’ve always loved what a great business woman she is for so many reasons. Watching her over the years has been inspiring, and I have always felt I related to her. From building her self-made fortune, seeing all of her supporting causes and how she shows her passion for what she believes in, I have always admired her…not to mention, her shoes are always fabulous!

Gluttony:

What is the food you could eat over and over again?

Sushi! I never tire of sushi, although, funny enough, I have a severe shellfish allergy. I’ve always loved a meal with variety, and there is always endless selection with sushi.

Greed:

You’re given $1 million that you have to spend selfishly. What would you spend it on?

Leisure property! I’ve always been a dreamer, and I’ve dreamed of having a small quaint place on a lake—somewhere that memories are made for a lifetime. A place to get away and enjoy fun experiences and time together with all the people I love. A place to leave for my kids to cherish time spent together.

Wrath:

Pet peeves?

Restless legs! I’d never experienced it until pregnancy. I’m pretty busy as it is, and hate anything slowing me down. And insincerity. I’ve always trusted that people are generally good. Over time, they always show their true character: they’re either reliable or they’re questionable, and it’s only a matter of time until the latter reveals itself. I have such a love of people that it always stings to uncover insincerity, and it’s one thing I’m always disappointed in.

Sloth:

Where would you spend a long time doing nothing?

On a lake. Although I’m not a strong swimmer—I mean, I learned how by diving for money my grandmother would throw in the lake—but I am a water baby, and as long as there is a boat or flotation device, I’m there! I always thought I’d live in a floating home and be able to feel free, anchoring down wherever and whenever I felt like.

Pride:

What is the one thing you’re secretly

proud of?

Knowing my strength, on so many levels. Knowing I can get through tough times is definitely something I heavily value. I’ve been faced with situations both in my business and my personal life—you know, the ones you want to avoid or try to ignore—but I’ve been fortunate to have some incredible mentors who showed me that it’s how you deal with things that have the biggest impact. I’ve worked really hard to keep a good perspective and see things from other views than simply my own, and that’s allowed me to be mindful and sensitive when confronting anything.

Lust:

What makes your heart beat faster?

Sharing in someone’s happiness. I’ve naturally always been a pretty positive person, and I love seeing people succeed and grow and celebrate the little and the big wins. I believe that celebrating these things attracts

more of the same, and I love being around people who also adopt this attitude. Life is short, and it sure is better with like-minded people around you!

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

FashionHome decor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Charting The Course

Just Posted

(File photo)
Interior Health reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

Active cases are now up to 479 in the region

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
Restaurant restrictions should not be province wide: MLA Clovechok

Indoor dining ban announced yesterday took effect at midnight

The West Kootenay Regional Airport is one of many airports to receive provincial funding boost. Photo: Betsy Kline
West Kootenay Regional Airport gets $720,000 in provincial funding

Castlegar’s airport has seen drastic revenue losses since the beginning of the pandemic

Fruitvale native Arie Postmus played for the Selkirk Saints. Photo: Jennifer Small
Selkirk College discontinues men’s hockey

Selkirk Saints hockey team permanently dismantled

A healthcare worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 156 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

While the region hovered around 300 active cases last week, that number is now up to 447

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

These five 10-day-old kittens were stolen from an Abbotsford home early Tuesday morning (March 30).
Thief steals five 10-day-old kittens from Abbotsford home

Police believe culprit will try to sell them online or in public

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas is under review by the municipality for a Facebook post containing a sexist meme. (File photo)
B.C. councillor facing review over sexist meme posted to Facebook

‘Less bitchen’ more kitchen’: North Cowichan’s Tek Manhas apologizes for post

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

People walk past large letters spelling out UBC at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

Police have not yet determined whether the incident, involving a UBC on-campus employee, was a hate crime

Susanne Till, a single mother of three children, is one of six surviving victims in an attack that saw six others stabbed at Lynn Canyon library in North Vancouver. One woman died. (GoFundMe)
$173,000 raised for single mother who survived North Vancouver stabbing

Susanne Till is described by her close friend as a hardworking mother of three

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

Most Read