Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital staff opened the new emergency room with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

  • Sep. 1, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  • News

TRAIL – Effective Sept. 1, people who live in the Kootenay Boundary region can now access an updated emergency department (ED) at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail.

“I am pleased to see this portion of renovations at KBRH open to patients,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “The emergency department and electrical redevelopment project significantly expands the KBRH ED—nearly tripling its size—addressing space challenges at the hospital to allow health-care workers the space they need to help patients.

“The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital plays a central role in the health and well-being of residents living in West Kootenay Boundary, and now they have access to the enhanced emergency care they need, when they need it.”

The new ED features a technologically advanced trauma room, private patient exam rooms, new procedure rooms and plenty of natural lighting, specialized spaces to treat infectious diseases and to provide support for mental health patients and their families. The project also includes a new separate entrance for patients to access the ED.

“The completion of the new emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is incredibly important to the people of the region including the communities of Trail, Rossland and Castlegar. This is wonderful news for my constituents as they will be well served with improved care spaces in a larger and modern emergency department,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West.

Related read: $18 million for upgrades at KBRH

To fund this project Interior Health committed $10.83 million, the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District provided $7.22 million and the KBRH Health Foundation raised $1million for a total of $19.05 million.

“Congratulations to the community and everyone involved in this project. Patients will find a comfortable and upgraded emergency department with natural light, bigger spaces and more privacy. Staff and physicians will have the ability to provide care to patients in a modern setting, ensuring they are receiving the best care possible. We are thrilled to see this new space available for patients,” said Doug Cochrane, Interior Health Board Chair.

KBRH is a regional facility, responding to the needs of 80,000 residents in the Kootenay Boundary, offering specialized services, core medical services and advanced medical imaging services. The KBRH ED sees over 16,000 patients each year.

“With KBRH being a regional hospital, this project was a top priority for our board. This new emergency department will allow for enhanced care during a time when patients most need it. With a focus on the safety and comfort of patients, their families and staff, the ongoing redevelopment of KBRH is very important to the residents of Trail and the entire area,” said Suzan Hewat, Chair of the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District.

The KBRH Health Foundation ran a $1-million Emergency Department Campaign to help with the purchase of additional equipment for the KBRH ED and Electrical Project.

“Raising $1million over the past two years is a significant accomplishment and we want to thank all of our donors for their extraordinary level of support,” said Lisa Pasin, Director of Development for the KBRH Health Foundation. “We are excited that the new emergency department is complete. These contributions from the community will ensure the ED is equipped to meet the needs of our patients and medical staff.”

Work on the project continues as IH is creating space for mental health services and families by renovating the original ED which is anticipated to be complete in early 2021. The project is part of an ongoing redevelopment of KBRH which also includes a $38.8-million project to build a new ambulatory care wing and pharmacy.

KBRH Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project

The KBRH Emergency Department and Electrical Redevelopment Project also included the foundation for a new ambulatory care unit that sits above the emergency department, as well as a link to the existing hospital.

The redevelopment will create a new ambulatory care wing for endoscopies, cystoscopies and other minor surgical procedures. It also includes a major renovation to the KBRH pharmacy which will provide staff with an upgraded work environment, including better-ventilated spaces to prepare medications.

The Ministry of Health committed $23.3 million to the project and the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District (WKBRHD) is funding $15.5 million.

A Request for Proposals for the KBRH Pharmacy and Ambulatory Care Project closed in August and the contract will be awarded this fall.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure
Next story
1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Just Posted

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

Residents fume as out-of-town visitors monopolize Arrow Lakes beaches

It’s becoming a problem across the regional district

Future operations of Edgewood reading centre uncertain

The centre has been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 crisis

Talbot Creek fire in the Slocan Valley grows to 445 hectares

Controlled burnoff operation, high winds responsible for fire’s growth

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

KBRH new Emergency Department open for business

KBRH Health Foundation commits $1-million to Emergency Department project

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Keep businesses going to outlast COVID-19, B.C. government told

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade releases recovery proposals

Langley’s top cop reassigned amid charity gala questions

Overtime concerns raised in connection to RCMP attendance at Langely City mayor’s gala

Rogers expands 5G network to 26 B.C. markets, but consumer adoption will take time

Most Canadians won’t be able to access the technology immediately because the network requires use of a 5G-enabled phone

Most Read