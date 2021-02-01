Interior Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops on Feb. 1. (Image courtesy CDC)

COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Westsyde Care Residences

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has implemented a pause in visitation

Interior Health has announced a new COVID-19 outbreak in Kamloops at Westsyde Care Residences.

In a press release issued Monday, Feb. 1, the health authority noted nine residents and three staff have tested positive for the virus, and all individuals in close contact are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

“IH communicable disease specialists and a clinical operations team will continue to monitor the situation,” noted Interior Health.”Additional infection control and preventative measures have been implemented and IH is providing other resources as required to stop the transmission of the virus.”

The outbreak in Kamloops is in addition to the Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care centre, which has 24 cases (16 residents and eight staff), with two deaths connected, and the outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital, which has 81 total cases (30 patients and 51 staff), with one death connected to the outbreak. Interior Health provided updates to these outbreaks on Feb. 1.

Interior Health stressed that outbreak protocols are in place to protect the safety of their residents, including a pause in visitations to the residences. They are also reminding communities to continue to be vigilant iin following COVID-19 precautions to limit transmission of the virus:

  • Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings.
  • Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
  • Practice physical distancing and use a mask if you cannot.
  • Wash your hands often.
  • Avoid non-essential travel.

Westsyde Care Residences is a privately operated group home for people with brain and spinal cord injuries. “Several” of the 21 beds in the facility are publicly funded for IH clients, said the release.

Interior Health has frequently updated COVID-19 information on their website www.interiorhealth.ca.


BC Health

