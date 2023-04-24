WildSafeBC program back for 2023

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife

WildSafeBC

Contributor

WildSafeBC is the provincial leader in preventing conflict with wildlife through collaboration, education and community solutions.

It is a program managed and delivered by the BC Conservation Foundation in communities across BC.

Cora Skaien, as the WildSafeBC coordinator for the Arrow-Slocan Lakes region, will be working in the communities of Silverton, New Denver, Nakusp and more broadly throughout the region of RCDK Areas H and K, to reduce human-wildlife conflict for the upcoming season.

WildSafeBC acknowledges the land these programs operate on as the unceded traditional territories of the Sinixt, Ktunaxa, Syilx, and Secwepemc Peoples.

From May to November, Skaien will be involved in several initiatives including education programs, training sessions and outreach at various events.

You will see her at events around our local communities as she spreads the word about how to safely keep wildlife wild and communities safe.

Some of the key initiatives already underway for this year include:

• The continuation of the New Denver Bear Smart Working Group (contact Cora if you would like to be involved)

• Support of a new program providing cost-shares for electric fencing and/or fruit tree replacement (to be piloted first mostly in the Northern portion of Area H, but other areas may also be considered as funding permits)

• Expansion of campgrounds in the Bare Campground program

• Incorporating field trips in nature when possible for the WildSafe Rangers school program

• Continuation of electric fencing workshops co-hosted with Grizzly Bear Coexistence Solutions

• Summer Bear and Toad Field Trip alongside the Valhalla Wilderness Society Area H Bear Smart Program

• Continuation of bear spray workshops for local communities members and outdoor ed classes at local high schools

Although the season is not yet fully scheduled, WildSafeBC is already scheduled in our communities at numerous upcoming events, including:

• A Wilderness Safety and Awareness Presentation plus Bear Spray Workshop on May 21, from 2-4 p.m., with the North Slocan Trails Society (Knox Hall)

• A booth with nature activities at the Goat Mountain Kids Centre’s Open House event May 21, from 12:30-2:00 p.m.

• Booth and activities at the Hills Garlic Festival on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Centennial Park in New Denver

• Local farmers markets in New Denver (June 23, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept.22 ) and Nakusp (dates TBA)

• Booths and mini-WildSafe Rangers presentations throughout the summer at Camp Valhalla Campground

Help reduce

human-wildlife

conflict

After emerging from their winter dens in April, bears will seek out protein-rich food sources in the valley bottoms where many communities are situated.

There have already been a few reports of black bears in the area, although fewer than by this time last year with our cold spring.

Many of the bears that occupied our communities last year and likely to return and are likely to access unnatural sources of food, including garbage and outdoor freezers.

When bears have access to garbage and other unnatural food sources, conflict situations can develop.

Bears may become food-conditioned, and/or habituated to people.

Habituated bears tolerate humans in much closer proximity than what is safe for both bears and humans.

Food-conditioned bears may become very motivated to access unnatural food sources, which can lead to property damage or increased concerns regarding public safety.

It is particularly unfortunate to see sow bears teaching cubs to forage for unnatural food among people – potentially leading to future conflicts and shorter lives.

The most effective action we can take to keep bears wild and our communities safe is to keep all attractants secure.

Do not store garbage or other organic waste outdoors.

If you have a curbside collection, only put the containers out on the morning of collection day – never the night before.

Make sure recyclables have been cleaned.

Protect fruit trees and small livestock (e.g., backyard chickens) with electric fencing or pick fruit early and do not let windfall accumulate.

Ensure your compost is well-managed and does not smell. Consider adding additional carbon, such as wood chips, to reduce the odour.

Avoid feeding birds when bears are most active (April to November).

Ensure birdfeeders are always inaccessible to non-target species such as bears, deer, squirrels and raccoons.

Do not let seed accumulate that may attract rats and other rodents.

Feed pets indoors and keep pets inside at night.

Keep your barbecue clean by burning off uncooked food and emptying the grease container.

Keep your freezers indoors and not out on porches or other outdoor locations.

For further information on reducing human-wildlife conflict visit our website wildsafebc.com, follow WildSafeBC Arrow-Slocan Lakes on Facebook, or contact your local community coordinator, Cora Skaien, at arrowslocanlakes@wildsafebc.com or 778-987-3652.

Please report sightings of bears, wolves or cougars in urban/residential areas, or wildlife in conflict, to the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

WildSafeBC Arrow-Slocan Lakes is grateful for the generous support the program receives from its funders including the municipalities of New Denver, Silverton and Nakusp, the RDCK, The Columbia Basin Trust, the British Columbia Conservation Foundation and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

This program’s delivery would not be possible without the continuing support of all of these entities, acknowledges WildsafeBC.

READ MORE: Revelstoke residents urged to speak out against funding cuts to environmental education

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arrow LakesNakusp