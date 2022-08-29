Unique Castlegar car show ready to show off your ricketiest rides

Castlegar’s first ever Jalopy Parade is set to celebrate the town’s less appreciated rides on Sept. 10. Illustration: Tim Thiessen

There will be no supercars, no spiffed-up vintage rides and no custom collectibles at Castlegar’s upcoming car show.

No, event organizer Tim Thiessen is far more interested in giving the town’s jalopies centre stage.

A jalopy, as many people are likely to discover for the first time, is a fancy word for an old dilapidated vehicle. Think about the first car you were able to scrape enough change together for as a teenager, and you’re likely on the right track.

The plan, Thiessen says, is to run a parade of the broken down buses, Pontiac Sunfires, 90s Honda Civics and maybe the odd Camaro through downtown Castlegar on Saturday, Sept. 10. The vehicle’s honourable drivers will then have the opportunity to present their ride – to a tune of their choice – in the parking lot behind The Shop Skate and Snowboard Supply off 4th Street.

The event will finish off with a punk rock show at the Portuguese Social Centre, featuring local bands The Adits, The TarHoles, Raddog and Toaster.

“The bands are just so good,” Thiessen says, sincerely.

The idea for the event came to Thiessen while attending a different town parade with his five-year-old daughter. Thiessen says the event was just about to start when an old beater came rolling into the parade path.

“What is this, the ugly car parade?” Thiessen recalls his daughter asking.

And suddenly it struck Thiessen. Ugly cars deserve the spotlight too.

“For me, it’s almost a celebration of being grateful for what you have,” Thiessen says.

It’s a feeling that seems to be shared by others around town. Thiessen says when he’s told some people about it they’ve replied, “Finally, an event for me.”

Already, about 20 people have signed up to show off their rickety rides. Thiessen says ideally he’ll have around 30 by the day of the parade, but figures they have the capacity for 50.

Anyone interested in signing up can email Thiessen at jalopyparade@gmail.com. Those interested in attending should be downtown at 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

