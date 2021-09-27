Symphony of the Kootenays returns to the stage in Cranbrook, Nelson

Pictured above: Evan Bueckert served as guest conductor of the Symphony of the Kootenays, Saturday, Feb. 2. 2019. Lyle Grisedale photo

A total of four concerts will be available for those with BC Vaccination Cards

Symphony of the Kootenays (SOTK) is excited to announce that they will return to the stage this October, playing two pairs of concerts in Cranbrook and Nelson.

Audience sizes will be limited, so there will be two performances at each location.

On Saturday, October 2nd, there will be two performances at the Royal Alexandra Hall in Cranbrook. The first will commence at 6:30 p.m. (MDT), the second at 8 p.m. Each program is approximately 45 minutes.

Then the SOTK crew will head to Nelson on Sunday, October 3rd where they will play at the Capitol Theatre at 1p.m. (PDT) and 3p.m.

Ellen Bailey, General Manager with SOTK says that there will also be a smaller orchestra than usual, with approximately 25 musicians as opposed to the typical 40 plus.

The BC Vaccine Card will be required for all ticket holders, and audience sizes will be limited to 50 people each performance.

Bailey says that the musicians and the entire SOTK crew are excited to be back in front of a live audience.

“We’re absolutely excited. We had a very small orchestra play back in July, about 13 musicians for a few outdoor concerts and that was really great. It’s so wonderful to be able to play together again. Playing over zoom and online, you just don’t have the same energy as you do when all of the musicians are together in one room,” Bailey said.

Tickets for the Cranbrook performances are available through the Key City Theatre box office by calling 250-426-7006 or at keycitytheatre.com.

In Nelson, you can purchase tickets through the Capitol Theatre Box Office by calling 250-352-6303, or visiting capitoltheatre.ca.

There is also a live stream option for the Saturday performance, which will be streamed online at 8p.m. Tickets for the live stream can be purchased through the Key City Theatre website.

Bailey thanked all of the venues for the support.

“We’re really excited to be back in the Royal Alexandra Hall and the Capitol Theatre. We’ve had exceptional support and they’ve been so wonderfully accommodating.”

The Symphony of the Kootenays program (subject to change) is as follows:

St. Paul’s Suite. G. Holst

Sonata per Orchestra da Camera. N. Rota

Vasle Triste. J. Sibelius.

Symphony No. 24. . W.A. Mozart

Turkish March. L. van Beethoven



