Actress Kim Cattrall poses for a photograph during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Sex and the City’ revival won’t have Kim Cattrall’s character Samantha

There have also been long-reported tensions between Cattrall and Sara Jessica Parker

“Sex and the City” fans are buzzing on social media about Canadian-raised actress Kim Cattrall after she was noticeably absent from a new trailer for an upcoming revival of the series.

Cattrall, who co-starred as public relations veteran Samantha Jones on the original show and in two films, is also absent from a press release for the show’s “new chapter.”

However, original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to be in the HBO Max original series “And Just Like That…” from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

Parker, Davis and Nixon — who play Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, respectively — will also executive produce the show, which will be available on Crave in Canada.

Cattrall, who was born in Liverpool, England and grew up in British Columbia, has repeatedly said that she is done with the show, which is set in New York and ran for six seasons starting in 1998.

And in an Instagram post about the revival, Parker says Samantha “isn’t part of this story.”

“But she will always be part of us. No matter where are or what we do,” Parker added, responding to a comment on Sunday’s post on her official account.

There have also been long-reported tensions between Cattrall and Parker.

Both have downplayed those rumours over the years but in 2018, Cattrall lashed out at Parker on Instagram. The post came after the death of Cattrall’s brother in rural Alberta, when the actress criticized Parker for “reaching out.”

“I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall wrote.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already.) You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

However, Parker seemed to dispute reports of a feud on her Instagram post on Sunday.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” she wrote in response to a comment.

A request for comment from HBO about Cattrall’s absence from the new series was not immediately returned Monday.

“And Just Like That…” is based on the “Sex and the City” book by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star.

The 10-episode, half-hour series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they explore New York life in their 50s. Production is set to begin in New York in late spring.

Also absent from the trailer and press release for the new series is Chris Noth, who played Carrie’s love interest, Mr. Big. Responding to an Instagram comment asking whether he will be on the new incarnation, Parker wrote: “Wait and see.”

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

