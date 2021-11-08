Guitarist Brian “Smitty” Smith and singer Ra McGuire on stage with Trooper. (Photo: Stan_Pietrusik/troooper.com)

Rock band Trooper to carry on without founding members McGuire, Smith

‘They are both healthy and happy, they’ve just decided that this is the best time to step back from the road and enjoy the life that this unplanned time-off has dropped them into’

Long-rocking Canadian band Trooper will carry on without its founding singer and guitarist.

White Rock’s Ra McGuire and Langley-based guitarist Brian “Smitty” Smith are retiring from performing with the band.

They recorded several chart-topping songs starting in the mid-1970s, including “Raise A Little Hell,” “We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time)” and “The Boys in the Bright White Sports Car.”

The news was posted to the band’s Facebook page Monday morning (Nov. 8), under the title ARRIVE. RAISE A LITTLE HELL. LEAVE.

“Ra and Smitty are officially retiring. They’ve already been ‘unofficially’ retired for a year and a half, so they’ve just decided to continue not working, since they’ve realized that they’re getting pretty good at it,” the post reads.

“They are both healthy and happy, they’ve just decided that this is the best time to step back from the road and enjoy the life that this unplanned time-off has dropped them into. It’s been a difficult decision and today marks a bittersweet and emotional turning point in their lives.

“They send their love to all their fans, friends, and everyone with whom they’ve shared the joyous, rockin’, love-filled cross-Canada party that is Trooper. They will sorely miss you all.”

The post adds: “BUT HOLD ON … If you’ve been looking forward to the next Trooper show, don’t despair. Ra and Smitty have given their blessing to the rest of the band and crew to carry on as Trooper without them! More on this soon.”

The London-born Smith, 72, and McGuire, 71, were the only remaining original members of Trooper.

The two first played music together in the late-1960s in the band Winter’s Green, which evolved into Apple Jack before Trooper was formed.


