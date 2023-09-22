Wild Goat Surf, a movie filmed in Penticton, is set to premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 29. (Caitlyn Sponheimer/Facebook)

Wild Goat Surf, a movie filmed in Penticton, is set to premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 29. (Caitlyn Sponheimer/Facebook)

Penticton-based film selected to premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival

The movie will also be shown at the Calgary International Film Festival

A movie filmed in Penticton is ready to hit the big screen.

Wild Goat Surf, a film shot in Penticton last August and September, has been selected to premiere at the Vancouver and Calgary International Film Festivals (VIFF, CIFF).

The movie will be shown at the VIFF on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Rio Theatre at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the International Village Cineplex at 3:45 p.m. At the CIFF, it will be available for viewing on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Eau Claire Market Cineplex.

The project was written, directed, and produced by Canadian filmmaker and actress Caitlyn Sponheimer, who also has a role in the movie. It’s a coming-of-age movie about a young girl who dreams of becoming a surfer, despite not living by the ocean.

READ MORE: Penticton to host BC Economic Summit for next 3 years

READ MORE: Taste of winter as snow falls on Apex Mountain

MoviesOkanaganPenticton

Previous story
B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
Amazon Prime Video users told to expect ads or extra charges

Just Posted

Ultramarathon runner Dave Stevens is seen here training in Nelson. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson runner wins ultramarathon in Colorado

Fish mitigation efforts are underway in the Arrow Lakes Reservoir. Photo: Betsy Kline
BC Hydro ramping up fish mitigation efforts at Arrow Lakes

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)
Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Debris, which once sat under water, has been unveiled by low water levels. (Photo by Jim Robertson)
High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes