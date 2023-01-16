New this week in entertainment: Lukas Graham, ‘That 90’s Show’ and ‘Jung – E’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week.

MOVIES

— ”Train to Busan” and “Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-Ho has a new sci-fi action pic arriving on Netflix on Friday. In the dystopian future of “Jung_E,” Earth has become uninhabitable, and war is about to break out in the shelter, where one side figures out how to clone a famous mercenary into a A.I. robot army. The film stars Kang Soo-yeon, in her last role, Kim Hyun-joo (as Jung-E), Ryu Kyung-soo and Park So-yi.

— The Sundance Film Festival kicks off next week in Park City, Utah and Mubi is paying tribute to some festival gems from years past. On Thursday, they’ll have Andrew Bujalski’s “Results,” a fun romantic comedy about personal trainers starring Guy Pearce and Cobie Smulders, followed by Sean Baker’s “Tangerine,” about a trans sex worker’s trek through Los Angeles one Christmas Eve, on Friday, and the late Lynn Shelton’s “Touchy Feely,” with Rosemarie DeWitt as a massage therapist who is suddenly averse to physical contact, on Sunday.

— Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” got a bit lost in the shuffle after winning the top prize at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 after it wasn’t chosen to represent France in the Academy Awards (the country’s choice, “Titane,” did not get nominated). But her riveting adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s true story of an unwanted pregnancy in the 1960s, when abortion was illegal in France, only got more relevant, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and Ernaux’s subsequent Nobel Prize honor. The film, a harrowing but essential watch, arrives on Hulu on Sunday. In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote, “It’s a movie about abortion, yes, but it’s also a coming-of-age tale about a woman’s resolve.”

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

MUSIC

— It’s back to basics for Lukas Graham. Returning to his songwriting roots, the singer behind the hit “7 Years” wrote his new album in a comforting old rehearsal space that’s a 10-minute bike ride from his house in Copenhagen. His new full-length offering — “4 (The Pink Album)” — includes the singles “Wish You Were Here” featuring Khalid, “Home Movies” featuring Mickey Guyton and “Share That Love” with G-Eazy. “4 (The Pink Album)” is out Friday and finds Graham “navigating the highs and lows of fame, pulling himself out of a creative rut and finding the joy in sobriety after being stuck in a cycle of self-medication.”

— John Cale’s “Mercy” is the former The Velvet Underground co-founder’s first full album of new tunes in a decade. The 12-track set from the 80-year-old is called by his team the “continuation of a long career’s work with wonder” and includes help from Laurel Halo, Sylvan Esso, Weyes Blood, Dev Hynes and Animal Collective. In the moody dance number “Night Crawling,” he recalls being out and about with David Bowie in the 1970s and in the slow-building “Story of Blood,” Cale meditates on mortality, singing “I’m standing here waiting, waiting in the morning/Sleepy and hoping for the tide to turn.”

— Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

TELEVISION

— “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston, returns for its second and final season on Showtime on Sunday. Cranston plays Michael, a prominent judge in New Orleans whose teen son Adam accidentally kills another teenage boy in a hit-and-run. The dead teen ends up being the son of a powerful mob boss. Michael takes his son to the police station to turn himself in but realizes who the victim’s family is, so he helps Adam cover it up. Season two picks up where season one left off.

— “The Price of Glee” is a three-part, gossipy docuseries about the former hit Fox musical series “Glee” created by Ryan Murphy and starring a cast including Lea Michele, Chris Colfer and Darren Criss. The series, debuting Monday on ID, charts “Glee’s” instant success and popularity and alleged drama and turmoil behind-the-scenes. It also details the tragic death of Cory Monteith during the show from a heroin overdose, Mark Salling, who died of an apparent suicide after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, and Naya Rivera, who died in 2020 in an accidental drowning.

— Eric and Donna Foreman of “That 70s Show,” (along with Kelso, Fez and Jackie) are all grown up now with a teen daughter, Leia. In the spin-off “That 90’s Show,” Leia decides to stay with her grandparents (played by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) in Point Place, Wisconsin for the summer. She makes a new group of friends, and they all hang out in the basement, just as Eric and his friends did. Most of the original cast reprise their roles on a recurring status with Smith and Rupp back full-time.) The 10-episode series debuts Thursday on Netflix.

— Alicia Rancilio

VIDEO GAMES

— Mario, Zelda and Pikachu may be the marquee names, but some Nintendo fans are eternally devoted to Marth, the dashing swordsman from the Fire Emblem series. In Fire Emblem Engage, you can summon Marth and other veterans of the franchise to fight alongside your troops in tactical battles against fantastic enemies. While the story is your typical sword-and-sorcery mumbo-jumbo — seriously, there are 12 magical rings of power here — Fire Emblem fills a niche in Nintendo’s catalog. Each skirmish plays out like a chess match as you maneuver your forces and combine their skills, calling more for nimble thinking than fast reflexes. The war begins Friday on the Nintendo Switch.

— Lou Kesten

