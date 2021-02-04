Musician Mike Posner shares young Castlegar man’s drawing on Instagram

Noah Gariepy’s portrait of Mike Posner seen by thousands

A young Castlegar man has had a taste of Instagram fame after a popular musician shared one of his drawings.

Noah Gariepy loves to draw, he also really likes Mike Posner of I Took a Pill in Ibiza and Cooler Than Me fame.

So when Gariepy came across a photo of Posner taken during his beard and bushy hair stage, he knew he had to draw it as a portrait.

“I love the picture of him,” Gariepy told the Castlegar News.

“At the time, the things he was saying in his songs just inspired me alot.”

It was one of the first portraits Gariepy had drawn, and it is an amazing replica.

It was just a matter of hours from the time Gariepy posted his finished product on his Instagram page before Posner shared the drawing on his own Instagram account.

“It was kind of mind blowing for me to feel that recognition from someone that I look up to in a creative way,” said Gariepy.

“As an artist, it was a really cool experience.”

Gariepy graduated from Stanley Humphrey Secondary School in 2019 and he is now looking into furthering his art education.

At the moment he has immersed himself in refining his painting skills and growing his portfolio.

He says one of the biggest artistict influences in his life has been SHSS art teacher Angela Duclos.

“She has been a real mentor to me,” says Gariepy.

He also credits his mom with pushing and encouraging him in his artistic pursuits.

You can see some of Gariepy’s work at Noaharts3 on Instagram.

Art work by Noah Gariepy

