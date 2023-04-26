Mattel introduces first Barbie with Down syndrome

Toy company Mattel revealed its first Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome on Tuesday.

Mattel collaborated with the National Down Syndrome Society to create the Barbie and “ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome,” the company said.

Design features of the new Barbie were made under guidance from NDSS, Mattel said. In addition to portraying some physical characteristics of a person with Down syndrome, the Barbie’s clothing and accessories carry special meaning.

The blue and yellow on the doll’s dress, accompanied by butterflies, represent symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. And the three chevrons on the Barbie’s necklace represent how people with Down syndrome have three copies of their 21st chromosome, Mattel said.

In addition, the Barbie wears ankle foot orthotics, which some children with Down syndrome use.

“This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them,” NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard said in a statement. “This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the “most common chromosomal condition” diagnosed in the U.S. today. About 6,000 babies are born across the country each year with Down syndrome, the CDC said.

Barbie’s new doll representing a person with Down syndrome is part of Mattel’s 2023 Fashionistas line, which is aimed at increasing diversity and inclusivity. Previous dolls that have been introduced to the Fashionistas line include a Ken doll with a prosthetic leg, a Barbie with hearing aids and dolls with a skin condition called vitiligo.

“We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play,” Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said in a statement.

Wyatte Grantham-philips, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentGames and ToysHealth and wellness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Live sketch comedy Middle Raged coming to Creston stage
Next story
Freddie Mercury’s eclectic collection of ‘clutter’ for sale

Just Posted

Fern Sabo shows off a bucket with polystyrene pieces she picked out of a beach at Kokanee Creek Provincial Park on Earth Day. The use of Styrofoam to build docks has led to Kootenay Lake’s shores being littered by the material. Photo: Tyler Harper
On the shores of Kootenay Lake, beaches are littered with Styrofoam

The October 2022 shooting took place at the BC Emergency Health Services Ambulance Station in Trail, located past the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail ambulance station shooter gets 6 years

(WildSafeBC)
WildSafeBC program back for 2023

Castlegar Search and Rescue assisted in a rescue off the Mel DeAnna Trail April 21. Photo: CSAR
Man rescued near Castlegar after resident hears cries for help from across the Columbia River