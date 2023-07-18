Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The “Freaky Friday” actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentBirthsCelebrationEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown
Next story
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Just Posted

The East Kootenay Foundation for Health is fundraising for a new neonatal intensive care unit at East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook (Google maps photo)
EKFH Warm Embrace campaign will fund regional neonatal intensive care centre

The RDCK’s climate plan proposes no new bylaws or compulsory actions for residents. File photo
Selkirk researcher says listening a key to overcoming polarization in climate debate

RCMP called in explosives experts to remove dynamite from a vehicle in Vallican on July 10. Photo: Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com
Explosives found in vehicle on Vallican property

Once operational, the Trail CCUS pilot is expected to capture carbon dioxide from Trail operations at a rate of one tonne per day. Image: Teck Resources
Province directs $10 million into Teck Trail carbon capture pilot