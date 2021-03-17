Lisa Poznikoff has co-authored a new book. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay woman co-authors new book

Lisa Poznikoff has written a book about overcoming fear

A Castlegar woman has teamed up with a group of other women to write a book that they hope will help others turn their fears into courage.

Lisa Poznikoff had to face her own fears to participate in her first foray into book authorship. As a former editor of the Doukhobor publication Iskra, Poznikoff was no stranger to the world of writing. But authoring a book is a big step.

That’s why she thought this project, coauthored with 14 others, was a good first step.

Fear Less: Transforming Fear Into Courage within Relationships, Career, Society, and Self is the product of that collaboration.

The book’s promotional material says, “Within these pages are stories of overcoming the debilitating fears we face from relationships; childhood trauma; insecurities and rejection; growth and success; change; social and cultural norms, expectations, and prejudice; and being an entrepreneur — fear of the unknown and unexpressed.”

Poznikoff says the process was a little overwhelming at times, but that was made easier by the training and mentorship she received from the book’s editors and the other authors.

“Hello, Fear, It’s Me Again!” is the title of Poznikoff’s chapter. She starts it out by saying, “Acknowledge your fear and step right through it.”

Poznikoff says she has learned that she really enjoys writing and hopes to write more in the future on topics that can help others.

The book also features two other authors with Kootenay ties — Christine Esovoloff and Kristy Kues.

Fittingly, the book’s official launch was International Women’s Day 2021. It is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and locally at the Kootenay Gallery of Art, The Humble Bean and the South Slocan Post Office.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Lisa Poznikoff Photo: Submitted
