Kootenay singer Shawn Hook to receive chemotherapy

Shawn Hook says he is preparing for chemotherapy after doctors removed cancerous lymph nodes.

The South Slocan pop singer announced in February he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. In an update on his Facebook page Monday, Hook said he’d had 28 lymph nodes removed at Vancouver General Hospital as well as a tonsil.

Although the tonsil area appeared cancer free, Hook said five of the removed lymph nodes were cancerous. His next step will be six weeks of chemotherapy.

“It’s my first time through it, but since I’ve posted about going through this I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me. People who have gone through cancer, who are on the other side of cancer, it’s incredible. Those stories help me out so much.”

The 38-year-old, who was born Shawn Hlookoff, was raised in Nelson, graduated from Mount Sentinel Secondary and attended Selkirk College.

Hook has been twice nominated for Juno Awards, and had double-platinum hits in Canada for songs including “Sound of Your Heart.”

