Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he will undergo chemotherapy for throat cancer. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he will undergo chemotherapy for throat cancer. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay singer Shawn Hook to receive chemotherapy

Hook was diagnosed with throat cancer in January

Shawn Hook says he is preparing for chemotherapy after doctors removed cancerous lymph nodes.

The South Slocan pop singer announced in February he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. In an update on his Facebook page Monday, Hook said he’d had 28 lymph nodes removed at Vancouver General Hospital as well as a tonsil.

Although the tonsil area appeared cancer free, Hook said five of the removed lymph nodes were cancerous. His next step will be six weeks of chemotherapy.

“It’s my first time through it, but since I’ve posted about going through this I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me. People who have gone through cancer, who are on the other side of cancer, it’s incredible. Those stories help me out so much.”

The 38-year-old, who was born Shawn Hlookoff, was raised in Nelson, graduated from Mount Sentinel Secondary and attended Selkirk College.

Hook has been twice nominated for Juno Awards, and had double-platinum hits in Canada for songs including “Sound of Your Heart.”

READ MORE:

B.C. researchers use AI to predict a cancer patient’s survival rate with 80% accuracy

Officials push for radiation therapy in Cranbrook hospital oncology redevelopment plans

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Just Posted

Image: RCMP logo
Trail RCMP looking for tips after 2 dogs die; one confirmed poisoned with strychnine

Kootenay pop singer Shawn Hook says he will undergo chemotherapy for throat cancer. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay singer Shawn Hook to receive chemotherapy

Crowds of parents, children and supporters gather for stories at a drag reading in front of Nelson City Hall on March 11. Police now say they are investigating the online backlash that caused the library to postponed a planned drag story time. Photo: Tyler Harper
Nelson police investigating ‘suspected hate-motivated’ incidents following drag story time backlash

A bald eagle flies into its nest on the edge of the Kootenay River. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Bird Festival to celebrate spring migration