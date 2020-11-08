Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had died at the age of 80 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek had been fighting stage four pancreatic at the time of his death. He first announced his diagnosis on March 6, 2019.

According to Jeopardy!, which Trebek had hosted since 1984, the host died peacefully at his home on Sunday morning (Nov. 8), surrounded by family and friends.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

