Jann Arden hits Kootenay stages this summer

Live! Jann Arden! Cross Canada Tour in Trail on June 26 and Cranbrook on June 27

Trail and Cranbrook will each be welcoming a Canadian entertainment giant live to the stage for one night only at the end of June.

Jann Arden — multi-platinum awarded winning singer, songwriter, actress and author — has announced some new dates to her Live! Jann Arden! Cross Canada Tour which includes Trail on June 26 and Cranbrook on June 27.

Widely known for her numerous hit songs and many laughs, Arden’s tour kicks off next month in Newfoundland and will conclude in Alberta in July as she covers the country coast to coast.

The much celebrated Canadian Music Hall of Famer catapulted onto the Canadian Music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time for Mercy” featuring the hit single “I would Die for You.”

A year later with “Living under June,” she would have her career breakout hit, “Insensitive” that would solidly her position in the music world. She released a greatest hits album, “Hits and Other Gems” in 2020, and her latest album “Descendant” was released this year in January.

With accolades that include 19 top ten singles, eight Juno Awards, and 10 SOCAN (Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada) awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality.

She also has a hit CTV comedy series, JANN, where she stars as a fictionalized version of herself, and the popular series recently completed its third season this past Fall in Calgary.

Tickets for Jann Arden LIVE go on sale at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Thursday April 14, and at the Key City theatre box office in Cranbrook.

All seats are reserved.

In Trail get tickets at the Bailey.ca or call 250.368.9669.

In Cranbrook get tickets online at keycitytheatre.com or by calling 250.426.7006.

