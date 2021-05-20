‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on Crave in Canada

Special will be an unscripted homecoming with stars of the hit NBC sitcom

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon

“Friends: The Reunion” will “be there for you,” Canada.

Canadian streaming service Crave says the highly anticipated HBO Max special will land exclusively on its platform, with its unconfirmed release expected to coincide with the United States broadcast of May 27.

The special is an unscripted homecoming with stars of the hit NBC sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004 and followed six friends in New York.

U.S. pop-rock duo the Rembrandts created the show’s catchy theme song, “I’ll Be There for You.”

Original cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Ottawa-raised Matthew Perry are all part of the reunion.

In the special, they return to the comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., to celebrate the beloved show.

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer also executive produced the special.

—The Canadian Press

