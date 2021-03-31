Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.
The two city councils were interveners in the Supreme Court of Canada case
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
Patsy Lesiuk contracted the novel coronavirus at Kelowna General Hospital in February
Indoor dining ban announced yesterday took effect at midnight
Police were notified about the dangerous driving
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league has set its sights on playing in Canada as part of it expanding its regular season from 16 games to 17
Canada’s first such law has come into effect, giving the commission power to block driving privileges if $3,000 or more is owed
COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65
Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say
Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers
Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance
The resort only had 6 days left
Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27
The incident closed Highway 3A on Monday
Active cases are now up to 479 in the region
Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing Floyd last May
The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines
This puts B.C. in line with other provinces
Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts