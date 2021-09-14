Norm Macdonald arrives at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day at The Langham Huntington Hotel on April 2, 2015, in Pasadena, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Chris Pizzello

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald dies after a private battle with cancer

Former anchor of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” dead at 61

Canadian comic Norm Macdonald has died after a private battle with cancer.

His management agency confirmed Tuesday that Macdonald died at age 61.

Macdonald didn’t share his health struggles with the public.

The Quebec City-raised standup was best known for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” where his wry, deadpan delivery in the anchor chair of “Weekend Update” divided the variety show’s audience in the mid-1990s.

Macdonald went on to amass a devoted following among comedy fans for his ribald rejection of easy punchlines.

—The Canadian Press

Movies and TV

Previous story
Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ celebrates its 50th season

Just Posted

X
KIJHL teams can have 50% arena capacity with fully vaccinated patrons

Photo: Trail Times
COVID outbreak reported at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

A new mural can be seen on Columbia Avenue in Castlegar near the Kootenay Market. Photo: Submitted
New Castlegar mural first in Canada to feature air-purifying paint

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, puts on her protective mask after releasing details about a COVID-19 vaccination card that will be needed by anyone wanting to eat in restaurants, visit theatres or go to other events. She made the announcement at a news conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Restrictions eased for Interior businesses following vax card program