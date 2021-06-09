The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 1 billion views on Spotify and the video has over 362 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

The music video for Isaiah Faber’s (Powfu) “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” was filmed mostly at Abbotsford Mill Lake Park. The song has over 1 billion views on Spotify and the video has over 362 million views on Youtube. Screenshot from Youtube music video.

B.C. artist sees 1B Spotify plays with ‘Coffee for Your Head’, joins ranks of Drake, The Weeknd

Powfu’s ‘death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee’ smashes past ‘Call Me Maybe’ Spotify plays

A Mission artist’s song has hit 1 billion plays on Spotify, and is on track to become the most popular song to ever come out of the Fraser Valley.

Powfu’s “death bed (coffee for your head) ft. beabadoobee” came out in April, 2020, and has already smashed past the number of Spotify plays on Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” which has 664,500,000 plays.

Powfu now joins the ranks of other Canadian artists to have billion-play songs on Spotify, such as Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.

Jepsen (also from Mission) still holds the popularity record for her 2013 song, when considering its music video has 1.3 billion views on YouTube.

Powfu’s music video, much of it filmed at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park, has 362 million views on YouTube.

But “death bed” is outpacing “Call Me Maybe.” Just under a year ago, it only had 440 million views on Spotify and 90 million YouTube views.

The song was originally released on his SoundCloud page in 2019, and exploded in popularity on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Powfu, or Isaiah Faber, is the son of David Faber, the lead singer of the Juno-nominated Canadian punk band Faber Drive.

RELATED: Mission’s Fraser Valley Music Award winners credit hometown with fostering musical talent

RELATED: Mission artist’s songs one of the biggest hits in Fraser Valley history

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Previous story
‘In the Heights’ lifts hopes for a Latino film breakthrough
Next story
FESTIVAL TALES: Celebrating local, with pith and plonk

Just Posted

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
FESTIVAL TALES: Celebrating local, with pith and plonk

Anne DeGrace on the writers and wines of this year’s Elephant Mountain Literary Festival

(Black Press Media File Photo)
Traffic stop near Castlegar yields loaded firearms and significant quantities of drugs

Fentanyl, Cocaine and Methamphetamine found in Bombi Summit traffic stop

Empire Coffee, part of the Adventure Hotel, was the scene of an incident in November in which a man reportedly spat on an employee after yelling at staff about masks. File photo
Arrest warrant issued for man charged with spitting on Nelson hotel employee after COVID tirade

Jeremy Undershute has left Nelson and his whereabouts are unknown, police say

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

Students and teachers at Prince Charles Secondary School pose with a replica sturgeon-nosed canoe outside of the school’s library. (Submitted photo)
Creston school renames library in act of reconciliation

The library has been renamed Yaqsumit, after the iconic sturgeon-nosed canoe

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood. Photo: Submitted
Young Castlegar entrepreneur turning plastics into building materials

Myles Peterson is making plastic panels that can replace plywood

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

Willow, Rowan and Monkey (camp names) wrestled through the complex issues of civil disobedience and protesting logging when each of them feels very pro forestry — except for old-growth. They’d just come back from a night operation of building hard blocks at a blockade. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Behind the line at Fairy Creek: Inside B.C.’s old growth forest battleground

There’s surprising activity happening behind the lines at the Fairy Creek old-growth protest sites

Salmon Arm ICBC Service centre. Lachlan Labere/ Salmon Arm Observer
Backlog: New drivers travel from as far as Prince Rupert for road test in Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm man unable to get his road test until late November in Kelowna

Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, B.C. Liberal transportation critic, speaks in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV)
MLA Michael Lee officially enters B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Fourth candidate to lead official opposition in B.C. legislature

FILE. (Pxhere.com)
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal

Employee, manager worked for a carpet installation company based in B.C. at the time

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Family plans wrongful death lawsuit in B.C. woman’s police shooting

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member Chantel Moore killed after recently moving to New Brunswick

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Barry Neufeld’s lawsuit against former BCTF president Glen Hansman will now continue

Most Read