Nakusp 2022 municipal election results

The preliminary results are in!

Of the seven candidates vying for the four council seats, incumbent Aidan McLaren-Caux has been re-elected, joined by newcomers Mason Hough, Dawn Edwards, and Tina Knooihuizen.

The position of mayor was acclaimed by incumbent mayor Tom Zeleznik.

According to the Village of Nakusp, 389 ballots were cast in the election.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

In the CSRD, Electoral Areas A, B and G each had one candidate nominated, so they have been elected by acclimation.

They are: Karen Cathcart – Electoral Area A (Rural Golden); David Brooks-Hill – Electoral Area B (Rural Revelstoke); and Natalya Melnychuk – Electoral Area G (Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill).

