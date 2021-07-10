Whatever floats your duck: Annual Duck Race takes place July 24

How long with this duck take to float down Kootenay Lake? Make your guess to support the Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Department. Photo: Submitted

Submitted by Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Society

If you swim, boat or paddle on Kootenay Lake it’s reassuring to know that the community-run Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue (BHFR) is there to help.

The BHFR is now asking for your help to ensure we all have a safe and enjoyable summer on the lake.

The Balfour Harrop Rescue Society, in conjunction with the Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Department (BHFR), is embarking on their Annual Duck Race Fun-Raiser. This year they are floating one big four-foot rubber duck down the West Arm of Kootenay Lake from Procter to Harrop.

The 2021 Duck Race takes place on Saturday, July 24, at 10 a.m. The race will launch by Red Wassick Memorial Wharf (A) in Procter and finish by the Harrop-Procter Ferry (B). This is about a 7.5-km distance. The duck is attached to a floating water-filled 20-gallon drum to keep it weighted.

Tickets are $10 for one, $45 for five, and $85 for 10. They are available at local businesses (Procter General Store, Balfour Superette, Gill and Gift, Jones Boys Boats), BHRS Board Members, Balfour Harrop Fire Rescue Volunteers, or online at BHFR.CA/DUCK-RACE.

To enter, each ticket must provide an answer to the skill testing question: How long will it take the four-foot rubber duck to float from A to B?

You will need to answer: Hours:Minutes:Seconds. The person closest to the correct time will win $500 cash! As well, every ticket will be entered to win additional amazing prizes (over $1,500 in value) from local sponsoring businesses.

For this community-supported event to be a success we are asking you to purchase as many tickets as you can. Remember, the more tickets you purchase the better your chances to win, and support water safety.

Come join the fun event on your floating device or from the shore cheering them on and be part of this community funded initiative.