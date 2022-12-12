VIDEO: Castlegar Sculpturewalk event features fire-breathing dragon

Event to announce this year’s winners was a blazing success

Castlegar Sculpturewalk celebrated the end of a successful season with a Night of Fire at Millennium Park on Saturday, Dec. 10.

West Kootenay artists Spring Shine, Christopher Petersen and Yvonne Boyd created a wooden dragon sculpture for the event that was set on fire, creating a captivating bonfire. The sight wowed the crowd, especially when the dragon began to spew fire from its mouth.

Sculpturewalk also announced this year’s winners during the event.

Winlaw artist Peter Vogelaar won the People’s Choice award for Murmuration, a metal sculpture created from welded found objects and recycled steel. Vogelaar also tied for the People’s Choice award in 2021.

Lawrence Cormier’s Reminiscing took second place and Rabi’a Gonzalez’s Despair won third. Murmuration will be purchased by the City of Castlegar to become part of its permanent collection.

The artistic merit awards are adjudicated by a jury of peers. This year’s winner was Life Pod – Executive by Karl Mattson from Rolla, B.C. Second place was No Cure for Broken Heart by Lashen Orendorff and third place went to Lawrence Cormier for Reminiscing.

Scroll below for more photos.

READ MORE: Developer holds info session on Castlegar cannabis facility and future projects


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Artcastlegar

 

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Sculpturewalk Night of Fire. Photo: Betsy Kline

Previous story
QUIZ: Are you ready for winter weather?

Just Posted

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

The City of Castlegar’s Facebook page is back.
City of Castlegar’s Facebook page back after sudden disappearance

Photo: Trail Times
Heavy snow called for West Kootenay Saturday

Facebook. (Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Facebook fails to respond to disappearance of City of Castlegar’s Facebook page