Urban wildlife Part XI: The Kootenay birds (and others) of 2021

The work of photographers in the Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part XI. With links to Parts I-X

All throughout 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part XI.

Mom, Dad and the two young fledglings, or eaglets, enjoy the new from their penthouse overlooking the Flats near Duck Lake. Gary Billmark photo

It’s not often that a bird will pose on an open branch in bright sunlight to have its photo taken but this Red Crossbill dropped by and did just that. Bob Whetham photo

A Red-tailed Hawk near Fenwick Road let the photographer know in no uncertain terms that she was not welcome near the nest. The hawk remained vigilant until the photographer left. Helga Knote photos

A Hermit Thrush. Bob Whetham photo

Mountain Bluebirds arrived in late March to start nest locations. This male was enjoying a warm day on Fenwick Road. Helga Knote photo

Osprey settling into their new accommodations. Miriam Saville photo

This male Pileated Woodpecker spent several hours excavating a new nest hole in a large poplar at Bummers Flats. Nest hole construction can take 3 – 6 weeks, with the male doing most of the work, although the female contributes, too, especially as the hole nears completion. Nests are lined only with leftover woodchips on which the female will lay 3 – 5 eggs, which will be incubated for 15 – 18 days. Helga Knote photo

The Turkey Buzzard: These birds ride thermals in the sky and use their keen sense of smell to find fresh carcasses. They are a consummate scavenger, cleaning up the countryside one bite of their sharply hooked bill at a time, and never mussing a feather on their bald heads. Gary Billmark photo

This American kestrel often appears on the power line off 12 Avenue in late afternoon searching for prey. It had just dined on an insect and is ready for its next course. Stewart Wilson photo

A northern flicker is intent on digging up something tasty on the edge of a gravel parking lot beside Rotary Park, possibly ants? Stewart Wilson photo

This muskrat appears to be fascinated by all the activity of tiny aquatic insects on the surface of the water at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A northern shoveler at Idlewild. Stewart Wilson photo

This tree swallow is ready to catch some more insects. Stewart Wilson photo

This pair of trumpeter swans look like they have made Elizabeth Lake their home for another year. Stewart Wilson photo

No social distancing here with group of western painted turtles at Lazy Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A yellow-headed blackbird takes refuge from the wind in a shrub off Innes Avenue. Stewart Wilson photo

An immature bald eagle looking for unsuspecting waterfowl at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

A House Finch. Craig Montgomery photo

A beautiful Red Tail Hawk honing in on a potential meal. Miriam Saville photo

Snow Geese taking off. Miriam Saville photo

Native bees have emerged and are making the rounds of the first blooms and blossoms of the spring. Christina Blaskovich photo

A pair of Wood Ducks at Jim Smith Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Ring-necked Dove. Maggie Dickeson photo

Some Black-necked Stilts spent a few days at the first alkali lake in the Community Forest but appear to have moved on. Bob Whetham photo

Elizabeth Lake was alive with families of young goslings carefully watched over by their parents. Bob Whetham photo

A house sparrow with building materials for nest. Stewart Wilson photo

A mourning cloak capturing some sunshine on tree stump at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo