Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo

Urban wildlife Part VIII: The Birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

All throughout the winter and early spring of 2021, our local photographers have been capturing the best of our feathered friends and furred friends and neighbours. Check out their work that has appeared in the Pages of the East Kootenay Advertiser over the past months. This is Part VIII.

Pictured above: Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo

An American Dipper caught a small fish, and after deftly flipping it around so he could swallow it head first, it went down with a gulp. Bob Whetham photo

Above and below: Joanna Popoff’s kindergarten students from Gordon Terrace Elementary were fascinated when they saw this pileated woodpecker calling from a treetop at Elizabeth Lake. It flew to a hole halfway up the trunk of a cottonwood, reappeared several times at the opening and dropped wood chips from its excavating efforts. It finally disappeared inside again. Stewart Wilson photos

Sweet chipmunk at its lookout post. Miriam Saville photo

The cutest, noisiest flicker spotted in Marysville. Karen Nordby photo

A fluffed up Pine Siskins feasting on seeds in the snow. Kathleen Opal photo

Robin photo by Craig Montgomery

A herd of sheep near Canal Flats. Craig Montgomery photo

A squirrel at lunchtime. Kathleen Opal photo

A white-breasted Nuthatch. Miriam Saville photo

American Goldfinch. Stewart Wilson photo

A choir of male Red-winged Blackbirds were singing and displaying their fiery, scarlet epaulettes as they establish their territories at Elizabeth Lake. Helga Knote photo

Downy Woodpecker enjoying a hard earned snack. Miriam Saville photo

Feeding time for a Northern Flicker and woodpecker. Kathleen Opal photo

This pair of Canada geese was busy feeding on an open grassy area at Confederation Park. Stewart Wilson photo

Hairy Wood pecker at Butte’s near Wycliffe. Gary Billmark photo

Above and below: The shots of the house finch (above), Bohemian waxwing (below X2) and mountain chickadee (below the Waxwing) are part of a series of shots which show how often songbirds are on the lookout for danger especially predators. Not long after a sharp-shinned hawk (below the Chickadee) flew low over the treetops looking for prey such as songbirds which make up 90% of its diet.

Above:House Sparrow. Stewart Wilson photo

Red Breasted Nuthatch looking at the world from a different perspective. Miriam Saville photo

Above: The Song Sparrow was one of two seen in low brush near the Visitor Centre at Elizabeth Lake. It’s one of the earliest sparrows to appear and sometimes overwinters here. Helga Knote photo

A pygmy owl on the hunt. Miriam Saville photo

A Flicker enjoying the morning sun. Christina Blaskovich photo

A Brown Creeper. Helga Knote photo

A Bald Eagle. Miriam Saville photo

A Eurasian starling quenches its thirst atop a power pole on 14 Avenue North by Kinsmen Arena. Stewart Wilson photo

Ram on way to Fernie, Hairy Wood pecker at Butte’s near Wycliffe. Gary Billmark

A squirrel at Elizabeth Lake. Stewart Wilson photo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kootenay woman co-authors new book

Just Posted

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. That day, seniors 83 years or older started booking appointments. A daughter was seen receiving her shot alongside her 101-year-old mother. For them, this was a long time coming. Some said Tuesday represented, “the beginning of the end.” (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
40 new COVID-19 cases identified as Interior Health celebrates downward trend

IH thanks the public following a noticeable drop in daily case counts

Javier Gonzalez, School District 8’s mental health and addictions co-ordinator, at Trafalgar Middle School. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
School District 8 trains teachers in how trauma affects kids

Mental health coordinator Javier Gonzalez is applying research on trauma and brain development

The courthouse in Nelson, B.C., where Alex Willness was refused bail on March 22. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Accused in death of Abbotsford police officer Allan Young in Nelson denied bail

Alex Willness remains in custody after March 7 arrest

Interior Health nurses administer Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aids in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Kelowna Capital News)
84 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Interior Health over the weekend

A total of 114 people in the region have died due to the virus since the pandemic began

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army's Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
Interior Health begins immunization of workers in high-risk locations as age cohorts expand

Additional supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine has made it possible to direct doses.

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

The Florentine long-term care home in Merritt. (Assisted Living Centre photo)
Unmet care standards spark leadership overhaul at Merritt care home: Interior Health

‘We have and will continue to put the care and safety of seniors first before any other consideration’

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Great Grey Owl resting before an evening hunt. Miriam Saville photo
Urban wildlife Part VIII: The Birds of 2021

The work of local photographers printed in the East Kootenay Advertiser throughout 2021. Part VIII

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

Most Read