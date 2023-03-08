Team ‘Just Beat It’ cycling for a cure

Anoushka Riverin and Team Just Beat It will ride in 2023 Tour de Cure to raise funds to fight cancer

Anouschka Riverin and Team Just Beat says the 2022 Tour de Cure “was so much fun we immediately signed up for the 2023 edition.” (Contributed)

A Rossland woman with stage 4 colon cancer will ride in the 2023 Tour de Cure to raise funds for life-saving cancer research that brings hope to patients like herself.

Anouschka Riverin created Team Just Beat It along with two of her best friends in November 2021. Together they participated in the 2022 Tour de Cure, a 100-kilometre long ride from Cloverdale to Hope, and B.C.’s biggest cycling cancer fundraiser.

She had just finished her first round of chemo and was inspired to change the image of a cancer patient. She says people were often shocked because she didn’t look like a ‘typical’ cancer patient.

Her friends live in Nelson and Whistler, and Tour de Cure gave them a special opportunity to get together. Like many in B.C.’s ski towns, outdoor activities – skiing, running or cycling – are how they stay connected.

Her 2022 Tour de Cure experience was emotional as she was facing a recurrence at the time of the ride.

But she says, “It was so much fun we immediately signed up for the 2023 edition.”

Anouschka’s cancer has now metastasized to her lungs and lymph nodes. It’s managed through chemo and she’s hopeful for new treatment options, and also hopes to continue changing the perception of what cancer patients can accomplish.

Team Just Beat It has already doubled in size with Anouschka’s coworkers from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary joining in and bringing in their own recruits.

This year the team will tackle even a longer ride, going for a two-day 200-km cycle for cancer. And she invites those interested to join Just Beat It and about 2,000 other riders and cancer fighters in the Tour de Cure.

“Just do it,” said Riverin. “Don’t overthink it. We are proof that it is super fun.”

As an innovative way to fundraise, Riverin is putting together an online auction and welcomes support from any local businesses interested in contributing an item.

To help out with the auction, Just Beat It 2023, go online to www.32auctions.com/JUSTBEATIT2023.

The 200 km Tour de Cure is B.C.’s biggest cycling fundraiser. Funds raised support research and innovation in care at BC Cancer, through the BC Cancer Foundation. The epic two-day ride goes Aug. 26-27 from Cloverdale to Hope.

To support Anouschka and Team Just Beat it visit: https://tourdecure.ca/participant/2859331/4245/25962

