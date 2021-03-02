‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)

There are 19 new affordable places to live in Nakusp by BC Housing.

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights at 101-107 Ave. in early February. The project provides 10 affordable townhomes for individuals, seniors and families.

“This new housing will make a big difference,” said Mayor Tom Zeleznik.

“It’s a step in the right direction.”

He said there is a housing shortage in Nakusp and it can be hard for new residents to find homes.

Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services will operate Arrow Heights.

Rotary Villa Complex Phase 5 at 216 7th Ave NE will provide nine housing units for senors. Residents are expected to move in early March.

The Arrowtarian Senior Citizens Society will operate the complex, along with 43 units it already manages.

BC Housing said the openings of these projects are part of the government’s commitment to make life more affordable for British Columbians.

In the last three years, more than 26,000 homes for affordable housing were complete or underway in roughly 90 B.C. communities, including 399 in the Kootenays.

Zeleznik said council aims to provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp in the coming years.

“We’re trying.”

