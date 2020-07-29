Slocan Valley Youth Centre starts teen summer reading challenge

Kids who read three different types of books by Aug. 31 will receive a special prize

The Slocan Valley Youth Centre has launched its first ever teen summer reading challenge.

Kids are asked to read three different types of books by Aug. 31 to receive a special prize for their accomplishments.

Different types of books that you can read include graphic novels, books made into a movie, non-fiction books, books that honour the LGBTQ community, books with a cover you like, audio books and books that embrace disabilities and differences.

“One of the cool things about putting on a reading challenge is that it’s meant to push kids out of their comfort zone and get them to read different genres of books that they normally wouldn’t,” said Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy community literacy co-ordinator Sayre Knight.

You can start the challenge by picking up a “passport” for the challenge at the front of the centre or by emailing sknight@cbal.org.

A variety of books are available at the youth centre to complete the challenge and you can contact the centre at 250-355-2484 to arrange a time for pick-up.

The reading challenge had to be modified a little due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to Knight.

“Normally, kids could access the youth centre and browse the selection of books anytime they wanted. Unfortunately, they aren’t able to do that now,” said Knight.

“We’re also unable to have a get together with the kids during the middle and end of the summer to discuss some of our favourite reads and to see what kind of books they’d like to have brought to the youth centre.”

After you complete the challenge, you can drop the passports off at the centre or by emailing sknight@cbal.org.

Prizes from the contest include gift cards, book lamps and book bags.

