Slocan Valley Cheer Campaign promotes local events and businesses

Submitted by Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership

This December, the Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership (SVEDP) aims to bring people together with special holiday events, promotions, markets and giveaways through a new buy local campaign called Slocan Valley Cheer.

People from around the Kootenays are invited to experience holiday cheer Slocan Valley-style and support local businesses and artisans.

Slocan Valley Cheer takes place from Dec. 1 to 21 from Crescent Valley to New Denver. There are eight different markets and events that involve local artisans, delicious food and music. Ten businesses are offering special Slocan Valley Cheer promotions which include giveaways and gifts with purchases.

Slocan Valley artisans will be featured throughout the month. Finally, a social media giveaway will take place where the lucky winner will receive a $200 credit to spend at their favourite Slocan Valley business plus SVEDP will donate $200 to the Slocan Valley community group or non-profit organization of their choice.

“A campaign like Slocan Valley Cheer couldn’t come at a better time,” said Ron LeBlanc, Slocan Valley economic development co-ordinator. “It’s time to celebrate our local businesses and come together as a community after a challenging year. With the recent supply chain disruptions, it’s clear that now is the time, if people haven’t already, to realize the immense value of local products and local food.”

“Our businesses are providing unique one-of-a-kind products and services and amazing deals through this campaign,” said Karen Kornelsen, business support advisor for the SVEDP.

“The artisans are a focus for us as well because they’re really the heartbeat of the Slocan Valley. There are so many amazing artisans, artists and makers toiling away in their humble valley abodes, and we want to bring attention to them as the holidays are a key time for their sales. They provide so much cultural and creative value to our community.”

The Slocan Valley has been experiencing an influx of new businesses over the last two years, despite the challenges of COVID-19, wildfires, and restricted tourism. Many local businesses have also taken advantage of the expertise of Kornelsen and her position as the business support advisor. In her role, funded by Economic Trust of the Southern Interior with support from Community Futures Central Kootenay, she aims to help business owners improve their online presence and digital marketing efforts, and gain access to funding streams and referrals.

“We are supporting over 290 businesses from the junction in South Slocan to New Denver, many of which are working hard to overcome very real challenges in their business,” said LeBlanc. “I am encouraged to see the drive and determination of our business owners to adopt technology and improve their online presence because they understand how critical it is for their business.”

“Our new Slocan Valley Cheer campaign aligns with the momentum that has been building in our business community and demonstrates how passionate and collaborative our business owners are here in the Slocan Valley,” added Kornelsen.

Support your local elves by shopping the Slocan Valley this holiday season. Check out all the events, markets, business promotions and artisan features at www.slocanvalley.com/cheer.

The Slocan Valley Economic Development Partnership is comprised of the villages of Slocan, Silverton and New Denver and RDCK Area H.