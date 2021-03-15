Silvertonites win big in Rotary bingo

Golden Rotary Club is hosting the online events and proceeds are shared with participating clubs

Heather and Lindsey French of Silverton, were presented $35,000 in bingo winnings from the Nakusp Rotary Club. The club is participating in the Golden Rotary Club’s community online bingo progressive. Participating clubs receive a share of the proceeds.

