Heather and Lindsey French (centre) of Silverton, are presented $35,000 in bingo winnings from the Nakusp Rotary Club. The club is participating in the Golden Rotary Club’s community online bingo progressive. Participating clubs receive a share of the proceeds. (Submitted)
Silvertonites win big in Rotary bingo
Golden Rotary Club is hosting the online events and proceeds are shared with participating clubs
Heather and Lindsey French of Silverton, were presented $35,000 in bingo winnings from the Nakusp Rotary Club. The club is participating in the Golden Rotary Club’s community online bingo progressive. Participating clubs receive a share of the proceeds.
Submit your photos, news releases and other tips to editor@arrowlakesnews.com.
@ArrowLakesNews
editor@arrowlakesnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Rotary
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here