Selkirk College to host community dialogue for peace at Castlegar Mir Centre on Sunday

The Mir Centre for Peace at Selkirk College is hosting a community dialogue for peace on the Castlegar Campus starting at 3 p.m. on March 6. All community members are invited to attend.

Community members shaken by the horrendous invasion of Ukraine are invited to the Mir Centre for Peace at the Selkirk College Castlegar Campus on Sunday afternoon to take part in a dialogue for peace.

The dialogue is intended as a safe space for sharing thoughts, feelings, prayers, questions, ideas, knowledge and care. All students, employees and community members are welcome to join together at the Mir Centre starting at 3 p.m. or attend virtually over Zoom.

“This is an extremely upsetting time and the heartbreak is being felt across the world,” says Jennie Barron, chair of the Mir Centre for Peace. “Gathering together at a time like this to share what’s in our hearts and minds helps us grapple with what this means for those involved in the conflict and what we can do in response.”

Special guest participants in the dialogue will include former local MP and peace activist Alex Atamanenko, president of the Kootenay Region United Nations Association JJ Verigin, and local Ukrainian-Canadian representative Olga Hallborg.

To read the Mir Centre’s statement condemning Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and calling for peace go to selkirk.ca/mir-centre-for-peace.

Find out more information on the Sunday event at selkirk.ca/event/community-dialogue-peace

