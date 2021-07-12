Selkirk College president cycles 500 km for a good cause

Money raised will go to supporting Indigenous education as well as an international aid project

Angus Graeme, president of Selkirk College, stopped in Nakusp on July 9 during his six-day ride through the region to raise money for Indigenous student supports and an alumna-led humanitarian effort in Cameroon. (Tracey McKay - Arrow Lakes News)

Angus Graeme, president of Selkirk College, stopped in Nakusp on July 9 during his six-day ride through the region to raise money for Indigenous student supports and an alumna-led humanitarian effort in Cameroon.

His goal was to raise $5,000, and as of July 12, he had raised $5,020.

Graeme is serving his final year of a three decade career at the college.

“I love biking in the West Kootenay Boundary and even more so when I get to camp along the way,” Graeme said in a news release.

“My ride is an opportunity to get out and complete a few human-powered kilometres along a spectacular route, reconnect in person with Selkirk College locations and our amazing employees there, and hopefully raise some funds to support students and help our humanitarian partnerships.”

Graeme started in Grand Forks on July 5 and finished in Nelson on July 10.

Working with Selkirk College’s Indigenous Services, a portion of the money raised will be used to enhance supports for Indigenous students who make Selkirk College their choice for post-secondary.

READ MORE: 2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism

In his time at the college, Graeme has provided a dedicated push in the work to increase opportunity for Indigenous learners and outreach with Indigenous leadership across the province. Funds collected from the ride will also go towards building a partnership with Affamir, an alumna-run NGO in rural Cameroon with a mission of building potential in children through education.

Run by Dr. Celine Magneche Nde Sika, a graduate of Selkirk College’s Resort & Hotel Management program, Affamir has built primary and secondary schools in the African nation’s rural areas. Selkirk College and Affamir is actively working to bring a student from Cameroon to study in the West Kootenay for September 2022.

“Accessibility is a cornerstone of what we do at Selkirk College and something that I have worked to increase over my last 30 years in post-secondary education,” Graeme said.

“Having a chance to pedal through our region and experience the connection between all of our campuses helps put it all into perspective. I hope people join me in the enthusiasm for making the future for students more hopeful and remarkable.”

You can donate to the cause at canadahelps.org/en/dn/m/62743/donation.

@ArrowLakesNews

editor@arrowlakesnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Nakusp