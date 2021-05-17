Science Fair Fun Run Goes Virtual as Sweatin’ for Science

The Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science, with 470+ participants logging their activity and collecting kilometres while fundraising for the Science Fair Foundation BC.

This year, the Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science! With over 470 participants to date, they are inviting all science fair participants, supporters and enthusiasts to join them and support science fairs throughout BC and the Yukon.

From April 15 they have been logging their activity and collecting kilometres to make their way around BC and Yukon. So far the group has collectively travelled more than 59,447.50 km and raised more than $47,788.38. The event is a fundraiser for The Science Fair Foundation BC, with funds earmarked to make science fairs more accessible, breaking barriers for those who might not otherwise be able to take part.

This year’s theme is the ’80s and they’re headed back to the days of big hair, neon, sweatbands and leg warmers. As Olivia Newton-John would say, ‘Let’s Get Physical’ and Sweatin’ For Science is setting the pace in the knowledge race!

“Participation helps foster a sense of excitement and discovery for young people in S.T.E.A.M. while staying active and building community,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC.

Now more than ever, it’s important to connect and participants can gather colleagues to build culture and camaraderie with a corporate team or families can spend more quality time together and pledge to go for an evening walk together every night after dinner! Groups of friends can also connect virtually at a time when we can’t be together in person. Together, Sweatin’ for Science is making it possible for more kids to pursue their science dreams!

“We are so excited for our presenting sponsor, STEMCELL Technologies, to be on board with us for the 2021 fundraiser,” said Guenette.

The virtual event wraps up with an awards ceremony and grand prize draw May 30. There is still plenty of time to join, donate to the cause or purchase themed swag from their online shop.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience

Education