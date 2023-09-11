Santa sighted in West Kootenay towns on Sunday

2023 West Kootenay Toy Run went Sunday, Sept. 10. Photos: Jen Small2023 West Kootenay Toy Run went Sunday, Sept. 10. Photos: Jen Small
Who spotted Santa when he rolled through West Kootenay towns and cities on Sunday?

The man-in-red headed the West Kootenay Toy Run on Sept. 10, joining 216 riders and 64 passengers for the annual ride for charity.

“There are going to be a lot of lucky children this Christmas, thanks to each one of you that brought a toy,” organizers posted to Facebook. “Just think about this at Christmas when a child receives your toy and how happy they will be that Santa brought them something.

“This just warms the heart, that is what the Toy Run is all about.”

Every year the association fundraises by raffling off a brand new Harley-Davidson bike, this year it was a 2023 Low Rider.

The winner was Tyson Bitter from Enderby, organizers shared.

“Hope to see you riding your new bike in the Toy Run next year!”

