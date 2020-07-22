The trail has reopened to the public. Photo: West Kootenay Hiking

Saddle Mountain lookout trail reopens to the public

A windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around trail in June 2018

The popular Saddle Mountain lookout trail (SMLT) near Arrow Park has reopened to the public, according to a news release by the Nakusp and Area Community Trails Society (NACTS).

After a windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around the trail in June 2018, Interfor Corporation decided to harvest the wood as it holds a local timber license.

The initiative helped to remove debris from the trail and make the area passable again.

Other improvements completed by Interfor included expanding the current SMLT parking lot, developing a new parking lot and trailhead further up the logging road and adding new pit toilets in the area. The toilets will be completed by NACTS volunteers in the near future.

NACTS has also worked with logging officials to widen logging buffers on the trail and to reduce the number of logging trail crossings.

“This is a positive example of cooperation and engagement with local industry representatives who worked diligently to find effective solutions for a win-win plan,” said NACTS in a statement.

Motorists are reminded that a high-clearance 4×4 is recommended to get to the new trailhead.

The trail is almost 11 kilometres and gains over 800 metres in elevation as it climbs to the top of Saddle Mountain, according to West Kootenay Hiking.

READ MORE: Survey shows support to protect Saddle Mountain trail

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HikingNakusp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: In honour of Prince George
Next story
New Creston art studio to showcase local artists

Just Posted

Saddle Mountain lookout trail reopens to the public

A windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around trail in June 2018

UPDATED: Body recovered after man drowns at Six Mile beach north of Nelson

The body of a 23-year-old man was found by RCMP

UPDATED: Abbotsford officer dies following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Boaters on Arrow Lakes reminded to stay back from cable ferries after close calls

Three or four boats were almost damaged over weekend near Arrow Parks Ferry

B.C. records 34 new COVID-19 cases as province nears 200 test-positives within a week

No new deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

Ottawa reports $29M profit at Trans Mountain but critic says accounting flawed

The report, based on numbers from Canada Development Investment Corp., notes operating expenses of $366 million

21% of Canadians worried about ‘losing the roof over their heads’ if CERB ends: poll

Just under half of Canadians feel that CERB should end regardless of the impact

B.C. launches free day-use passes for 6 provincial parks amid COVID-19 surge

The pilot is aimed at minimizing overcrowding

B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases leads to worries for food services industry

New Creston art studio to showcase local artists

Creston Arts and Crafts Studio is home to original artwork produced by 18 local artists and artisans

Lower Mainland football head coach faces drug charge

Howie Zaron charged with possession of cocaine, president saying team standing behind him

Funding for long-term care needed before second wave of COVID-19: advocates

Advocates say the pandemic has laid bare the fragility of the long-term care system

Most Read