Saddle Mountain lookout trail reopens to the public

A windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around trail in June 2018

The trail has reopened to the public. Photo: West Kootenay Hiking

The popular Saddle Mountain lookout trail (SMLT) near Arrow Park has reopened to the public, according to a news release by the Nakusp and Area Community Trails Society (NACTS).

After a windstorm blew down hundreds of trees around the trail in June 2018, Interfor Corporation decided to harvest the wood as it holds a local timber license.

The initiative helped to remove debris from the trail and make the area passable again.

Other improvements completed by Interfor included expanding the current SMLT parking lot, developing a new parking lot and trailhead further up the logging road and adding new pit toilets in the area. The toilets will be completed by NACTS volunteers in the near future.

NACTS has also worked with logging officials to widen logging buffers on the trail and to reduce the number of logging trail crossings.

“This is a positive example of cooperation and engagement with local industry representatives who worked diligently to find effective solutions for a win-win plan,” said NACTS in a statement.

Motorists are reminded that a high-clearance 4×4 is recommended to get to the new trailhead.

The trail is almost 11 kilometres and gains over 800 metres in elevation as it climbs to the top of Saddle Mountain, according to West Kootenay Hiking.

