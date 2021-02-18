Rotary Club of Nakusp hosts online bingo for big money

Just because there’s a pandemic, does not mean you cannot play bingo to raise money for a good cause.

The Rotary Club of Nakusp has partnered with several other Kootenay clubs to host online live bingo every Friday night at 5 p.m.

The organization said the event has become popular and is a good fundraiser for clubs that have been hard hit by the COVID-19 shut-downs.

Each club gets a percentage of the evening’s take, based on the player support of that club.

Prizes are based on a percentage of cards sold. Last week’s total prize money was over $18,000.

All people need to play is a Facebook page and access to e-transfers. Each card costs $10.

Visit the Rotary Club of Nakusp’s website for more details.

@ArrowLakesNews

editor@arrowlakesnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and Donations