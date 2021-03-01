Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Museum of Art and History, with two of many red dresses hanging outside Nelson City Hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Museum of Art and History, with two of many red dresses hanging outside Nelson City Hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

The REDress Project has also been installed in Touchstones gallery

Red dresses hang in the trees outside Nelson City Hall to remind us about missing and murdered Indigenous women.

The REDress Project, created by the Winnipeg Métis artist Jaime Black, also exists as an exhibit in the Touchstones gallery, running until May 29.

“There are over a thousand unsolved cases,” says Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Nelson Museum of Art and History.

“We want to draw attention and awareness to the space these women maintain in their families,” she says. “Even though it is something that the general Canadian public might not think about, these women are missing from their families every day.”

Garlow officially opened the outdoor version of the exhibit on Friday.

The following video, by Adam O. Thomas for Touchstones Nelson, includes an interview with the artist.

“Indigenous women are the heart of our cultures and communities …,” says Black in the Touchstones video interview. “For thousands of years women were at the centre of the circle, creating balance and harmony in our communities.”

Since the time of colonization, Indigenous women have been targeted and the violence ignored, Black says.

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

“The REDresses stand with us as we reclaim our circles,” says Black, “reclaim our voices and re-imagine what it means to move forward in a good way.”

The dresses have been exhibited for the past two years in many galleries across Canada and at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. They are a permanent exhibit in The Canadian Museum of Human Rights.

Black is a multidisciplinary artist of mixed Anishinaabe and Finnish decent whose “land art practice” is derived from spending time on the land and connecting to its stories and history.

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Arin Fay, curator at Touchstones, says hosting the REDdress Project is one way for the organization to respond to the calls for action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

“I am incredibly happy that the City of Nelson agreed to let us install an iteration of this project in the public space,” Fay says.

“It is really important to have this in the public sphere so that people can interact with it in their own minds and from their own perspectives. It is really heartening and it has been a long journey getting it here.”


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The REDdress Project by Jaime Black is installed outside Nelson City Hall and in the gallery at Touchstones Museum of Art and History. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The REDdress Project by Jaime Black is installed outside Nelson City Hall and in the gallery at Touchstones Museum of Art and History. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Previous story
Nakusp Rotary Club close to starting phase one of new natural playground

Just Posted

The BC Interior Forestry Museum’s Riverside Forest Walk on Highway 23, north of Revelstoke, begins at their parking lot. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke trail network to expand with the help of CBT funding

Four Revelstoke projects received a total of almost $80,000

B.C.’s court of appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Kootenay man appeals 7-year conviction for New Year’s Eve kidnapping, beating

Brandon Coons, 27, was convicted on five charges, including assault with a weapon

Lesley Garlow, Indigenous educator at Touchstones Museum of Art and History, with two of many red dresses hanging outside Nelson City Hall as part of the REDress Project by Métis artist Jaime Black. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Red dress exhibit outside Nelson City Hall calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls

The REDress Project has also been installed in Touchstones gallery

The province is adding 144 new child-care spaces to the West Kootenay. File photo
Province adds 144 child-care spaces to West Kootenay

New projects announced for Castlegar, Nakusp, Winlaw and Nelson

A rendering of phase one of the new natural playground being proposed and funded by the Nakusp Rotary Club. (Bienenstock Design and Consulting)
Nakusp Rotary Club close to starting phase one of new natural playground

The club has raised $60,000

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 vaccination set to start for B.C. seniors aged 80-plus

Long-term care residents protected by shots already given

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender. (Hamilton Police Service screenshot)
B.C. man dead, woman seriously injured after shooting in Hamilton, Ont.

The man was in the process of moving to the greater Toronto area, police say

Many of the materials used in delivery packaging can be brought in to Recycle BC depots or London Drugs for recycling. (Unsplash)
With take out and online shopping on the rise, Recycle BC releases tips for recycling

How to dispose of delivery packaging

(Black Press file photo)
Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

Sewage plant in Lower Mainland, operated by Metro Vancouver. (Metro Vancouver screenshot)
‘Poop tracker’ launches as researchers test Lower Mainland sewage water for COVID-19

‘Studying the virus in wastewater allows researchers to look at an entire population…’

(Pxhere)
Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Time to check the mail: Every household to receive a Canada Post postcard this spring

Postcard can be mail for free to any address in Canada

The humanoid sensing robot has a 3D printed finger cap that measures oxygen levels. (Dr. Woo Soo Kim)
Medical care robots being made with 3D origami in B.C. lab

Would you let a robot take your temperature?

B.C. Premier Gordon Campbell gets acquainted with Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Kim Baird’s 10-month-old daughter Sophia, husband Steve and four-year-old Amy at the B.C. legislature before a ceremony to endorse the Tsawwassen Treaty, Oct. 15, 2007. (Sharon Tiffin/Black Press)
Indigenous consent must come first and last for B.C. industrial projects

UN declaration seen as end to a history of horror stories

Most Read