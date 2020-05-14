Rare Green-tailed Towhee spotted in Nakusp

There have only been 13 recorded sightings of the bird in the province

Julie Flesaker spotted the rare Green-tailed Towhee in Nakusp on May 5. Photo courtesy of Julie Flesaker

A rare Green-tailed Towhee was spotted several times last week in Nakusp.

According to B.C. Rare Bird Alert, Julie Flesaker first spotted the bird in a private yard along 9th Ave NW on May 5 near the soccer field at Nakusp Secondary School.

The bird was also seen again in the same location on May 6 by multiple people.

The bird’s habitat ranges from the northwestern United States when it is breeding to southern Mexico when its not breeding, according to All About Birds.

The bird can be identified by the yellow-green edges on its wings and tails and by the gray colour on its chest.

If a predator approaches the bird’s nest, a female towhee typically runs towards it with her tail raised.

There have only been 13 recorded sightings of the bird in British Columbia.

An endangered Loggerhead shrike was also recently spotted in Castlegar on May 3.

