A concept of the development. Photo: Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services

Public asked to help name future seniors housing development in Nakusp

The name should reflect the geography and history of the area

The Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services (ASLCS) is looking for the public’s help to name its seniors housing project in Nakusp.

Once completed in October, the development at 101 1st Ave. N.W. will provide 20 affordable rental units for people.

In a social media post, ASLCS said the name should represent the history and geography around the development.

You can submit a name by commenting on a Facebook post online or by messaging ASLCS directly on Facebook.

“There’s no financial rewards or prizes if your name is chosen, but you will have bragging rights which will go down in history,” said ASLCS in the post.

Arrow Haven, Koots Roots and Abriel Apartments are some of the name submissions by people so far.

The Arrowtarian Senior Citizens Society is also anticipated to complete a three-story development for seniors at 206 7th Ave. next month as well.

READ MORE: Ten affordable housing units coming to Nakusp

seniors housing

