Carly Cooke and her family practice skiing. (Submitted/Carly Cooke) Cheryl Black and her family spent the days skiing and playing hockey. (Submitted/Cheryl Black) Jade Cohen picked up an old hobby to fill the cold days. (Submitted/Jade Cohen) Janice Roger did some crafting. (Submitted/ Janice Roger) Lisa Prochnavy was staying cozy at The Windsor Hotel in Trout Lake. (Submitted/Lisa Prochnavy) Maia Smith spent the cold days walking or snowshoeing. (Submitted/Maia Smith) Mary Alstad spent the cold days cuddling with her cat. (Submitted/Mary Alstad) Shannon Heppner baked. (Submitted/Shannon Heppner) Shirley McCallum quilted during the cold snap. (Submitted/Shirley McCallum) Terri Bland baked with her daughter during the cold snap. (Submitted/Terri Bland) Tracy Ellis Lasseter was diamond painting. Pictured is on she recently completed. (Submitted/Tracy Ellis Lasseter)

The arctic chill rolled across the province last week.

According to Environment Canada the coldest night was Feb. 12, which saw the temperature in Nakusp reach -16 degrees Celsius.

