PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song

75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. The event’s theme was “75 Years of Coming Together in Peace, Brotherhood and Song.”

While the event was originally founded to showcase programs from Doukhobor youth, it has grown over the years into an event for all ages featuring traditional Moleniye services, choral performances and group singing.

READ MORE: History is coming to life at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre



newsroom@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegar

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small