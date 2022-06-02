Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song

75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. The event’s theme was “75 Years of Coming Together in Peace, Brotherhood and Song.”

While the event was originally founded to showcase programs from Doukhobor youth, it has grown over the years into an event for all ages featuring traditional Moleniye services, choral performances and group singing.

READ MORE: History is coming to life at the Doukhobor Discovery Centre


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegar

 

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small

75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ spring festival Photo: Jennifer Small

Previous story
Castlegar seniors advocate Sandi McCreight named Citizen of the Year

Just Posted

Doukhobors gathered in Grand Forks and Brilliant for the 75th Union of Spiritual Communities of Christ Annual Union of Youth Festival over the Victoria Day weekend. Photos: Jennifer Small
PHOTOS: Doukhobors celebrate 75 Years of coming together in peace, brotherhood and song

Sandi McCreight is this year’s Castlegar Citizen of the Year. Photo: Betsy Kline
Castlegar seniors advocate Sandi McCreight named Citizen of the Year

The City of Nelson’s climate resilience planner says new research at the city is creating a buzz in other towns. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson publishes unique guide on low-carbon building materials

The Kootenay Pedalwheelers, L-R: Mike Sagal, Jay Blackmore, Mike Bowick, Doug Kennedy, Roger Hassol and Todd Kettner. The team is set to sail in the 1,200-km Race to Alaska. Photo: Tyler Harper
‘It’s the anti-yacht race’: Kootenay sailing team set to compete in Race to Alaska