Pass Creek Fall Fair taking place this weekend

The 30th Annual Pass Creek Fall Fair is just a few days away. The Central Kootenay’s salute to country living will be held Sept. 24 – 25 at the Pass Creek Fair Grounds in Robson. Gates are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

As a bonus, Shooting Star Amusements will also be at the fair grounds offering a variety of carnival rides starting on Friday, Sept. 23. Amusement hours are 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Global FMX Racers will be back this year, performing three high-flying freestyle motocross shows featuring former X-Games athletes each day.

At the arena area you can expect to find the crowd-favourite lawn mower races as well as a new addition — remote control car races.

For the kids, Dirty Diggers will be offering rides in excavating equipment. There will also be a children’s play area featuring games and educational booths as well as the well-loved money in a haystack frenzy and mini-golf.

The vendors village will feature local artisans, businesses and food offerings.

Live entertainment will be on stage all day Saturday and Sunday.

A fair isn’t complete without the exhibits of home-grown, home-spun and hand-made products. Along with displays of arts, crafts, baking, preserving and needle craft you can find gorgeous flowers and gigantic garden produce. The youth competition also showcases the amazing talents found in local kids and teens.

Admission is free for kids six and under and $5 for everyone else.

In order to cut down on parking congestion, a free shuttle bus will be running from the Castlegar Community Complex, the Brilliant Cultural Centre and the Castlegar Station Museum to the fair grounds. Simply park your car at one of these locations and catch the round-trip bus that will run from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day.

Due to safety concerns and emergency vehicle access, parking is not allowed on Relkoff Road, vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For more information go to passcreekfair.com.



